Rahul Mishra to conclude India Couture Week 2023

Rahul Mishra walks out at the end of his Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July (AFP)

Fashion designer Rahul Mishra will conclude the 16th edition of India Couture Week (ICW), where he will present his latest collection.

The ICW showcase, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in collaboration with Hyundai Motor India, is scheduled to take place from 25 July to August 2 locations across Delhi. The list of participating designers includes Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, J.J. Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantanu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

Mishra will showcase an extension of the couture fall 2023 collection that he presented at the Haute Couture Week in Paris earlier this month. The Paris collection, which included over 30 garments, showed the slow handwork of the Rahul Mishra atelier.

According to a press release, Mishra’s collection is built on the “core belief of uplifting artisans and highlighting Indian culture through 'We The People' initiatives that strives to draw enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of this narrative".

“With this showcase, we celebrate the coming together of cutting-edge technology and traditional values of simpler, sustainable living that shall shape the future,” the designer said in the release.

FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi said that, given the season's emphasis on Indian craftsmanship, Mishra was the perfect choice for the finale, as his collection pays homage to the Indian artisan.