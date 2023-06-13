advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > 16th India Couture Week to start on 25 July

16th India Couture Week to start on 25 July

Sixteen designers will participate in the 2023 edition of the event

Actor Rakul Preet Singh (in pink) with (on her right) Tarun Garg of Hyundai Motor India, (on her left) FDCI chair Sunil Sethi and participating designers, during the announcement of the 16th Edition of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi on 12 June
Actor Rakul Preet Singh (in pink) with (on her right) Tarun Garg of Hyundai Motor India, (on her left) FDCI chair Sunil Sethi and participating designers, during the announcement of the 16th Edition of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi on 12 June (Mohd Zakir)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 13.06.2023  |  12:51 PM IST

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced the line-up of designers who will be showcasing as part of the 16th edition of the India Couture Week.

The event will be held in the Capital from 25 July to 2 August, at the Taj Palace hotel. It will include presentations by 16 couturiers, including Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, J.J. Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Anamika Khanna, Dolly J., Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

“This edition of India Couture Week encapsulates the spirit of celebration, paying homage to the skilled artisans whose craftsmanship forms the very backbone of Indian fashion. Through their exclusive collections, the designers will weave unforgettable narratives that serve as a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation,” said Sethi at the press conference.

This year, the FDCI has collaborated with carmaker Hyundai, for the event. 

Commenting on the collaboration with FDCI for India Couture Week 2023, Tarun Garg, the chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Hyundai and FDCI have joined forces, fuelled by innovation, design, and a deep appreciation for India’s rich heritage." He added: "This powerful partnership celebrates the harmonious blend of two vibrant industries, encapsulating the very essence of Indian craftsmanship and culture. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase designs that go beyond aesthetics, creating a platform that elevates skilled Indian artistry to the forefront.”

