Ultra high-waisted trousers are hot again

Super high-waist pants seem to have emerged as a key spring-summer essentials.

From the runway to high-street brand stores, several versions of the trousers— synonymous with the likes of Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn—are being presented for today's shopper who's constantly looking for something chic as well as comfortable.

During the spring-summer 2024 presentations, for instance, Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton crafted them with a couture finish and teamed them with draped tops. Anthony Vaccarello, meanwhile, returned to the YSL archive enriched with an androgynous allure and styled an evening pair with a sheer top and some chunky gold accessories. ﻿

The ultra high-waist pants will continue to be popular throughout 2024, believes Pallavi Dhyani, founder of label Three. "They flatter many body types and give a defined body shape,” she says.

For a classic look, Dhyani suggests styling high-waist bottoms with a white shirt, paired with kitten heels or platform boots. “The look can be further accessorised with statement earrings and a tote bag. It's an easy day to night look,” she says.

According to Neha Singh, co-founder of label Cord, the super high-waist pants as part of a wardrobe that celebrates everything classic. “The super high waist has been in fashion since women started wearing trousers, right from the 1960s you see icons like Gayatri Devi rocking them, to Sonam Kapoor today,” she says.

Besides the white shirt, you can style a high-waisted pair in many ways. “I even see a lot of stylish younger crowd pairing it with skirts. One can have a lot of fun with clothes when one is unafraid. A chunky necklace, a few danglers paired with minimal make-up and a baguette bag is the look I have in mind to style the trouser with,” Singh says.

Over the past few years, there's been this gradual shift towards more relaxed fits. In between slim jeans and low-waist pants started trending but soon disappeared, says Rajeswari Mavuri, founder of Label RaMa. "Remember the surge in straight cuts and wide-legged styles in the 2020s? Then came the parachute pants phase. Now, it's all about high waist and loose fits. The great thing about high-waist pants is they have this instant effect of elevating your look; they are a quick style booster," she says.