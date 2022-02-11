Show yourself some love with Zoya

This month of love, Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, encourages women to indulge in the most eternal love affair of all - the one with themselves. The brand has always seen women as heroines and its rare and artistic creations are carefully imagined as a symbol of celebration of this very special journey. Each piece from the luxury atelier is a testament to the spirit of the Zoya Woman, that ceaselessly unfolds, embraces her essence and makes her unique.

With the gifting catalogue Zoya presents an exceptional selection of masterpieces as worthy of being cherished as the woman herself. Powerful talismans of her love affair with herself, they commemorate her most special moments - those in the outer world she interacts with as much as her inner joy in simply being who she is. Now, more than ever, she looks to celebrate herself, to celebrate the feeling of being alive and falling in love with herself all over again. Looking at her Zoya, she is reminded of the reason she bought it. It is a testament to her love and acceptance of who she is.

From Zoya's gifting catalogue, check out the collection that celebrates triumph

Triumph

Zoya’s beautifully crafted range of diamonds in solid platinum seems to radiate with fearlessness and courage emanating from the success of its muse. Zoya’s designs echo her exhilaration in watching ideas she had seeded long back manifest into reality as she reaches the climax of her journey. Her Zoya is a reminder of what she has achieved and when she wears it she is imbued with confidence that she will thrive and flourish in anything she sets her mind to.

This collection from Zoya's gifting catalogue is meant to celebrate every facet of woman

Celebration

This unique lariat narrates a story of a journey of self-exploration of its muse. She is every woman – unconventional and beautiful, powerful and submissive, unpredictable and compassionate and Zoya celebrates her every facet. An impeccably crafted and cut citrine, is juxtaposed with diamonds and placed on a fluid lariat, a lyrical ode to the whimsies of a woman.

Zoya's gifting catalogue has a collection dedicated to woman's strength and invincible spirit

Strength

Zoya’s muse is a tower of strength, much like the structure that inspires this iconic piece from the luxury atelier. Bold, fearless and unstoppable, her Eiffel bracelet from Zoya becomes a symbolic reminder that even though she may be challenged or tested, she is invincible. Shimmering Tanzanites at the edge of a golden lattice design, glow in hues of limitless and infinite blue. Giving new form to her most cherished desires, she breaks the mould and yet remains spellbindingly unchanged.

To make an appointment and soak in this gifting experience:

Delhi: South Ex-1

Bangalore: Vittal Mallya Road

Mumbai: Palladium & Khar Linking Road

Gurgaon: Ambience Mall

Zoya Galleries: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Zoya ships throughout India and worldwide.

WhatsApp: +91 89518 65298