Your work-from-home wear just got more exciting

Red Cow Trackee Set

How now red cow

The red cow print trackee by Masaba can make a statement even on grey days. The hoodie has a roomy fit, elastic cuffs, kangaroo pockets and relaxed fit pants, on soft crepe fabric.

Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹15,000

The Ultimate Leggings

Shake a legging

Bliss Club’s leggings in super-stretchy, comfortable fabric come with an ultra high waist, four pockets—and in a variety of cool colours. Simply the best leggings out there.

Available on Blissclub.com; ₹1,799

Embroidered Mask With Chain Tassel

Mask effect

A 3-ply mask with silk and cotton layers to jazz up your N-95s, with a detachable tassel that can be used with glasses as well, from Payal Singhal.

Available on Payalsinghal.com; ₹3,500

Diesel Straight Leg Boot Morph Jeans

Pantashoes are a thing

Heard of pantashoes? Or joots? Pants that turn into shoes are a thing; just ask Kim Kardashian. This pair is perfect for chilly evenings in when you want to dress up.

Available on farfetch.com; $1,845 (around ₹1.36 lakh)

Digital Printed Shrug

Shrug it off

Layering is the name of the game, so slip on this front-open shrug from Siddhartha Bansal to jazz up any outfit.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹12,320

Crocheted Cotton Bucket Hat

Head-start

Chloé’s floppy bucket hat, crocheted in cotton in the brand’s versatile “Iconic Navy” shade, is the perfect au courant accessory.

Available on net-a-porter.com; $703.75

