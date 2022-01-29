Your work-from-home wear just got more exciting

Red Cow Trackee Set
The red cow print trackee by Masaba can make a statement even on grey days. The hoodie has a roomy fit, elastic cuffs, kangaroo pockets and relaxed fit pants, on soft crepe fabric.
Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹15,000
The Ultimate Leggings
Bliss Club’s leggings in super-stretchy, comfortable fabric come with an ultra high waist, four pockets—and in a variety of cool colours. Simply the best leggings out there.
Available on Blissclub.com; ₹1,799
Embroidered Mask With Chain Tassel
A 3-ply mask with silk and cotton layers to jazz up your N-95s, with a detachable tassel that can be used with glasses as well, from Payal Singhal.
Available on Payalsinghal.com; ₹3,500
Diesel Straight Leg Boot Morph Jeans
Heard of pantashoes? Or joots? Pants that turn into shoes are a thing; just ask Kim Kardashian. This pair is perfect for chilly evenings in when you want to dress up.
Available on farfetch.com; $1,845 (around ₹1.36 lakh)
Digital Printed Shrug
Layering is the name of the game, so slip on this front-open shrug from Siddhartha Bansal to jazz up any outfit.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹12,320
Crocheted Cotton Bucket Hat
Chloé’s floppy bucket hat, crocheted in cotton in the brand’s versatile “Iconic Navy” shade, is the perfect au courant accessory.
Available on net-a-porter.com; $703.75
