advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Your stylish guide to Very Peri 
Source

Your stylish guide to Very Peri 

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by Very Peri, Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

Party Pajamas Set With Feathers in Lavender Vichy This vintage-inspired crepe de chine pajama set from Sleeper features cropped pants with detachable feather cuffs. Available on Nordstrom.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,260
Party Pajamas Set With Feathers in Lavender Vichy This vintage-inspired crepe de chine pajama set from Sleeper features cropped pants with detachable feather cuffs. Available on Nordstrom.com; 23,260

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 17.12.2021  |  10:46 AM IST

Listen to this article

Pantone describes Very Peri, its colour of the year 2022, as a “color whose courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.” Elaborating on the colour tones of the new hue, Pantone says Very Peri was created by “encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone,” all of which apparently gives Very Peri “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence.” 

advertisement

advertisement

Well, we don’t know about all that, but Very Peri is indeed Very Pretty. Here then, is our selection of objects that may not exactly be Very Peri but are Quite Close Peri.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Polka-dot print midi dress from Zara

Polka princess
Polka princess

This polka-dotted lavender midi dress from Zara has a square neckline and short, puffed sleeves. 

Available on Zara.com; 2,990

Give Them Flowers Crystal, Enamel & 9kt Gold Ring From Bea Bongiasca

Ring, ring
Ring, ring

This pinky ring traces a petal silhouette with glossy lavender enamel that frames a princess-cut drop of rock crystal. 

Available on Matchesfashion.com; 75,910

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

advertisement

advertisement

Adah Potli From Vareli Bafna

Potli of gold
Potli of gold

Silver and pastel zari work with gota patti on mul fabric go into the making of this pretty purple potli. 

Available on Varelibafna.com; 6,500

Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ‘Oxygen Purple’

On the floor
On the floor

From Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 line of basketball shoes, introduced in 1982, this elegant pair from the women’s line is not Very Peri but quite close. 

Available on Kickscrew.com; $200 (around 15,200)

Victoria’s Secret Purple Cat Eye Sunglasses For Women

Shades of purple
Shades of purple

See life in lavender through these stylish full-rim sunglasses from Victoria’s Secret. 

Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; 7,031

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    17.12.2021 | 10:46 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vikas Khanna's pots, pans and a family story about partition
  2. Meet the Indian who is running a very unique marathon
  3. A walk inside Meta’s new office in Gurugram
  4. 10 hot chocolate mixes that feel like a warm hug in a mug
  5. Five books for the year-end holidays

advertisement

Next Story