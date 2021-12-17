Your stylish guide to Very Peri 

Pantone describes Very Peri, its colour of the year 2022, as a “color whose courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.” Elaborating on the colour tones of the new hue, Pantone says Very Peri was created by “encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone,” all of which apparently gives Very Peri “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence.”
Well, we don’t know about all that, but Very Peri is indeed Very Pretty. Here then, is our selection of objects that may not exactly be Very Peri but are Quite Close Peri.
Polka-dot print midi dress from Zara
This polka-dotted lavender midi dress from Zara has a square neckline and short, puffed sleeves.
Available on Zara.com; ₹2,990
Give Them Flowers Crystal, Enamel & 9kt Gold Ring From Bea Bongiasca
This pinky ring traces a petal silhouette with glossy lavender enamel that frames a princess-cut drop of rock crystal.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹75,910
Adah Potli From Vareli Bafna
Silver and pastel zari work with gota patti on mul fabric go into the making of this pretty purple potli.
Available on Varelibafna.com; ₹6,500
Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ‘Oxygen Purple’
From Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 line of basketball shoes, introduced in 1982, this elegant pair from the women’s line is not Very Peri but quite close.
Available on Kickscrew.com; $200 (around ₹15,200)
Victoria’s Secret Purple Cat Eye Sunglasses For Women
See life in lavender through these stylish full-rim sunglasses from Victoria’s Secret.
Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹7,031