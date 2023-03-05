advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > World Wildlife Day comes alive in these stunning objects

World Wildlife Day comes alive in these stunning objects

Forget animal prints – wildlife prints are all you need

Black Cheetah Shirt: From Balance by Rohit Bal, a poplin shirt with an elegant embroidered cheetah motif on the sleeve. Available on Rohitbal.com; ‌8,499
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.03.2023  |  10:56 AM IST

Listen to this article

World Wildlife Day comes alive in these stunning objects:

East Africa Reversible Printed Jacquard Top

Tropical sunshine
Tropical sunshine

Designed by Johanna Ortiz, this vivid top is cut from tropical-print jacquard and can be worn with the hem twist at the front or back.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; ‌18,000 for a set of 2

Printed Satin Gathered Dress

Jungle look
Jungle look

Gathered satin kaftan from AKOK by Anamika Khanna, featuring a lush jungle motif and a subtle hint of animal prints.

Available on Akok.in; ‌30,000

Ukiyo Sandstone Cork Bag

Sands of time
Sands of time

Handcrafted cork bag with a faux-alligator skin finish, a signature flap and elongated handles from Studio Beej.

Available on Studiobeej.com; ‌8,200

Whistling Sparrow Purple

Bird of a feather
Bird of a feather

Nicobar’s Whistling Sparrow collectible is crafted in tin and hand-painted in vivid colours to brighten any dull space.

Available on Nicobar.com; ‌450

Bougainvillea And Parrot Kansa Glass

Flock talk
Flock talk

Kansa (bronze) glasses from Baarique hand-painted in non-toxic colours to elevate your dining experience. 

Available on Baarique.com; ‌17,900 for a set of 6

