World Wildlife Day comes alive in these stunning objects:

Black Cheetah Shirt: From Balance by Rohit Bal, a poplin shirt with an elegant embroidered cheetah motif on the sleeve. Available on Rohitbal.com; ₹ ‌8,499

East Africa Reversible Printed Jacquard Top

Tropical sunshine

Designed by Johanna Ortiz, this vivid top is cut from tropical-print jacquard and can be worn with the hem twist at the front or back.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹‌18,000 for a set of 2

Printed Satin Gathered Dress

Jungle look

Gathered satin kaftan from AKOK by Anamika Khanna, featuring a lush jungle motif and a subtle hint of animal prints.

Available on Akok.in; ₹‌30,000

Ukiyo Sandstone Cork Bag

Sands of time

Handcrafted cork bag with a faux-alligator skin finish, a signature flap and elongated handles from Studio Beej.

Available on Studiobeej.com; ₹‌8,200

Whistling Sparrow Purple

Bird of a feather

Nicobar’s Whistling Sparrow collectible is crafted in tin and hand-painted in vivid colours to brighten any dull space.

Available on Nicobar.com; ₹‌450

Bougainvillea And Parrot Kansa Glass

Flock talk

Kansa (bronze) glasses from Baarique hand-painted in non-toxic colours to elevate your dining experience.

Available on Baarique.com; ₹‌17,900 for a set of 6