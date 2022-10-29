advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > World Vegan Month: products made of mushrooms, cacti and coffee

World Vegan Month: products made of mushrooms, cacti and coffee

A selection of stylish objects featuring the latest innovations in vegan materials

Celine Desserto Clutch: Made of Desserto, a proprietary vegan leather made of cactus plants developed in Mexico, the Celine clutch is a stylish and cruelty-free accessory for every outfit. Available on Brownliving.in; 9,660
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.10.2022  |  01:56 PM IST

Listen to this article

A selection of stylish objects featuring the latest innovations in vegan materials:

Akira Tote Bag

Leafy object
Leafy object

Made of teak leaf fabric developed by Genuinely Not Leather, the bag features a spacious interior and a bright exterior to add a pop of colour to monochrome outfits.

Available on Gnlaccessories.com; 10,900

Ccilu Xpresole Cody

Smell the coffee
Smell the coffee

Red Dot Design Award-winning 100% vegan sneakers made from recycled coffee grounds featuring a coffee flower motif with dirtproof, water-repellent and odour-control features.

Available on Ccilu.com; $99

Mokobara The Backpack Pro

Silver surfer
Silver surfer

The Indian luggage design company’s backpack is made of vegan leather and has a designated compartment for all your belongings, from a laptop to an umbrella.

Available on Mokobara.com; 10,999

Stan Smith Mylo™

Room for shroom
Room for shroom

Adidas’ classic Stan Smith sneaker has been interpreted using the innovative Mylo™ mushroom leather and features all the original’s style and substance.

Prototype; for more, visit Adidas.co.in/blog

Joon Women’s Vegan High Waist Belt

Tighten the belt
Tighten the belt

This belt from Canadian vegan brand Matt & Nat uses recycled materials.

Available on Mattandnat.com; $55

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

Milk of kindness
Milk of kindness

A nourishing, fragrance-free daily face moisturizer made with a proprietary blend of vegan milks that absorb quickly to hydrate deeply.

Available on Milkmakeup.com; $19 (around 1,560)

 

