World Vegan Month: products made of mushrooms, cacti and coffee

A selection of stylish objects featuring the latest innovations in vegan materials:
Akira Tote Bag
Made of teak leaf fabric developed by Genuinely Not Leather, the bag features a spacious interior and a bright exterior to add a pop of colour to monochrome outfits.
Available on Gnlaccessories.com; ₹10,900
Ccilu Xpresole Cody
Red Dot Design Award-winning 100% vegan sneakers made from recycled coffee grounds featuring a coffee flower motif with dirtproof, water-repellent and odour-control features.
Available on Ccilu.com; $99
Mokobara The Backpack Pro
The Indian luggage design company’s backpack is made of vegan leather and has a designated compartment for all your belongings, from a laptop to an umbrella.
Available on Mokobara.com; ₹10,999
Stan Smith Mylo™
Adidas’ classic Stan Smith sneaker has been interpreted using the innovative Mylo™ mushroom leather and features all the original’s style and substance.
Prototype; for more, visit Adidas.co.in/blog
Joon Women’s Vegan High Waist Belt
This belt from Canadian vegan brand Matt & Nat uses recycled materials.
Available on Mattandnat.com; $55
Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer
A nourishing, fragrance-free daily face moisturizer made with a proprietary blend of vegan milks that absorb quickly to hydrate deeply.
Available on Milkmakeup.com; $19 (around ₹1,560)