World Sleep Day: Your covet list for restful nights

Butterfly Garden Pyjama Set: Soothing colours and a satiny feel make these pyjamas from Dusk Attire a cosy yet glamorous addition to your wardrobe. Available on Duskattire.com; ₹ 2,990

From glam nightwear to white noise and brown noise machines, celebrate World Sleep Day in style:

Shimmee Short Kimono

Glam up

Feel like a real princess in this silk crepe de chine kimono with crystal and pearl embellishments from Agent Provocateur.

Available on agentprovocateur.com; around ₹1.07 lakh

Sleepy Cat Cuddle Pillow

Cosy corner

A body pillow almost guarantees a good night’s sleep. Try this microfibre-fill pillow with a soft modal case and elegant trim.

Available on Sleepycat.in; ₹ 1,989

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds

Quiet Time

Improve your sleep quality with these active noise-cancelling sleep earbuds, small enough to fit into the ears of sidesleepers without discomfort.

Available on Quieton.com; around ₹ 23,000

Muse Pillow Ritual Mist

Pillow Talk

A relaxing aromatherapy spray with natural lavender that will create a calming bubble around you, from Muse Apothecary.

Available on Musebath.com; around ₹ 1,800

Dreamegg Sound Machine

Sound Sleep

This sleep noise machine has 24 soothing sounds to choose from, including white, pink and brown noise as well as natural sounds and ambient nightlight.

Available on Ninecentral.in; ₹ 5,319