World Sleep Day: Your covet list for restful nights

From glam nightwear to white noise and brown noise machines, celebrate World Sleep Day in style:
Shimmee Short Kimono
Feel like a real princess in this silk crepe de chine kimono with crystal and pearl embellishments from Agent Provocateur.
Available on agentprovocateur.com; around ₹1.07 lakh
Sleepy Cat Cuddle Pillow
A body pillow almost guarantees a good night’s sleep. Try this microfibre-fill pillow with a soft modal case and elegant trim.
Available on Sleepycat.in; ₹ 1,989
QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds
Improve your sleep quality with these active noise-cancelling sleep earbuds, small enough to fit into the ears of sidesleepers without discomfort.
Available on Quieton.com; around ₹ 23,000
Muse Pillow Ritual Mist
A relaxing aromatherapy spray with natural lavender that will create a calming bubble around you, from Muse Apothecary.
Available on Musebath.com; around ₹ 1,800
Dreamegg Sound Machine
This sleep noise machine has 24 soothing sounds to choose from, including white, pink and brown noise as well as natural sounds and ambient nightlight.
Available on Ninecentral.in; ₹ 5,319