Beat plastic pollution with fashion

Urban Jacket—Carnival Black: Made from 30 recycled plastic bottles by the British company Labo Mono, a colourful, waterproof unisex jacket for all your adventure needs. Available on Labomono.com; around ₹ 11,000 (Labo Mono)

Celebrating the World Environment Day 2023 theme of #BeatPlasticPollution through the best in sustainable fashion created using recycled materials, including plastic.

Desirae Ecostretch Dress

Life in plastic

Activewear dress with built-in shorts made from 81% REPREVE® polyester sourced from recycled plastic bottles.

Available on TheReformation.com; ₹11,500

Seal Bathing Suit

Sealed with a kiss

Batoko swimwear, like this one-piece bathing suit inspired by kelp forests and grey seal colonies on the UK coastline, is made from post-consumer plastic waste.

Available on Batoko.com; around ₹6,000

Airforce & Navy Hops

Bottled up

Recycled polyester pants in a relaxed fit from the Indian company Bottle & Co., which aims to create affordable sustainable fashion.

Available on Bottlenco.com; ₹1,299

Adizero X Parley Shoes

Parley vous?

A collaboration between Adidas and Parley for the Oceans, lightweight running shoes made of recycled ocean plastic and sugar-cane waste.

Available on Adidas.co.in; ₹11,999

Taruca Toasted Almond Sunglasses

Almond eyes

Karün Eyewear frames are made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon from fishing nets from Patagonia and other discarded nylon and give 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Available on Karuneyewear.com; around ₹9,500

