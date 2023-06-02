Beat plastic pollution with fashion

Celebrating the World Environment Day 2023 theme of #BeatPlasticPollution through the best in sustainable fashion created using recycled materials, including plastic.
Activewear dress with built-in shorts made from 81% REPREVE® polyester sourced from recycled plastic bottles.
Available on TheReformation.com; ₹11,500
Batoko swimwear, like this one-piece bathing suit inspired by kelp forests and grey seal colonies on the UK coastline, is made from post-consumer plastic waste.
Available on Batoko.com; around ₹6,000
Airforce & Navy Hops
Recycled polyester pants in a relaxed fit from the Indian company Bottle & Co., which aims to create affordable sustainable fashion.
Available on Bottlenco.com; ₹1,299
A collaboration between Adidas and Parley for the Oceans, lightweight running shoes made of recycled ocean plastic and sugar-cane waste.
Available on Adidas.co.in; ₹11,999
Karün Eyewear frames are made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon from fishing nets from Patagonia and other discarded nylon and give 100% UVA/UVB protection.
Available on Karuneyewear.com; around ₹9,500
Also read: How to bring street style to luxury sportswear