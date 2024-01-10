Gloves to keep you warm and trendy From touchscreen gloves to embroidered pairs, here are some options that will add some colour to grey days /fashion/shop/winterwear-fashion-trends-mittens-winter-style-111704887752267.html 111704887752267 story

Uniqlo's Heattech Lined Stretch Gloves allow you to use touchscreens. Available in stores and online; ₹ 1,990

The super warm Paul Smith stripe-detail leather gloves come with cashmere lining. Available on Farfetch.com; $445

Add a bit of shine with Karl Lagerfeld's K/Ikonik 2.0 rhinestone-embellished gloves. Available online and in stores; $171

Embrace the logomania with Ralph Lauren Tan Touch Screen Gloves that combines leather and nylon. Available on Darveys.com; ₹ 15,000

Add a pop of colour with Coach Classic Cashmere Gloves. Available on Darveys.com; ₹ 20,000


