advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Gloves to keep you warm and trendy

Gloves to keep you warm and trendy

From touchscreen gloves to embroidered pairs, here are some options that will add some colour to grey days

Uniqlo's Heattech Lined Stretch Gloves allow you to use touchscreens. Available in stores and online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1,990
Uniqlo's Heattech Lined Stretch Gloves allow you to use touchscreens. Available in stores and online; 1,990
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 10.01.2024  |  05:52 PM IST
The super warm Paul Smith stripe-detail leather gloves come with cashmere lining. Available on Farfetch.com; $445
The super warm Paul Smith stripe-detail leather gloves come with cashmere lining. Available on Farfetch.com; $445

Also read: 4 belt bags that are roomy and stylish

 

 

Add a bit of shine with Karl Lagerfeld's K/Ikonik 2.0 rhinestone-embellished gloves. Available online and in stores; $171
Add a bit of shine with Karl Lagerfeld's K/Ikonik 2.0 rhinestone-embellished gloves. Available online and in stores; $171
Embrace the logomania with Ralph Lauren Tan Touch Screen Gloves that combines leather and nylon. Available on Darveys.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000
Embrace the logomania with Ralph Lauren Tan Touch Screen Gloves that combines leather and nylon. Available on Darveys.com; 15,000

Also read: Style cues for Pantone's 2024 colour of the year

 

 

Add a pop of colour with Coach Classic Cashmere Gloves. Available on Darveys.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000
Add a pop of colour with Coach Classic Cashmere Gloves. Available on Darveys.com; 20,000

Next Story