advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Build a fall-winter accessories wardrobe, inspired from fashion weeks

Build a fall-winter accessories wardrobe, inspired from fashion weeks

Here are some picks inspired from the recent fashion showcases in London, Milan and Paris

The LV Keepall Bandoulière 45
The LV Keepall Bandoulière 45
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.10.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

Pops of acidic green, deep reds and yellows appeared in many shows, from Gucci to Benetton. Why not bring them together in a Keepall? Available at LV stores and online; 3.05 lakh.

 

The Hound Series by Raghavendra Rathore
The Hound Series by Raghavendra Rathore

Keep it minimal, like the Gucci show, and add a dash of flair with this silk pocket square. Available on Rathore.com; 5,999.

Also read: 4 essentials for a perfect fall wardrobe

 

 

Maison Margiela Tabi Ankle Boots
Maison Margiela Tabi Ankle Boots

From social media to the front row, Tabis are everywhere. This one in dark green is definitely a conversation starter. Available on FarFetch.com; $2,603 (around 2.16 lakh).

 

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Chronograph 0 Oxygen
Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Chronograph 0 Oxygen

Following Pierre Cardin’s collection that celebrated the colour blue, this Montblanc watch comes with the maison’s glacier pattern dial. Available in stores and online; $7,400.

 

Versace Allover Repeat Hobo Belt Bag
Versace Allover Repeat Hobo Belt Bag

This cross-body is a re-edition of an archival hobo silhouette. Available at Versace stores and online; 1,79,900.

 

Loro Piana Week End Walk Sneakers
Loro Piana Week End Walk Sneakers

The Milan fashion week was about quiet luxury. These lightweight sneakers deliver on that. Available online; price on request.

Also read: 4 ways to celebrate the trending denimcore

 

Next Story