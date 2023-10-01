Build a fall-winter accessories wardrobe, inspired from fashion weeks Here are some picks inspired from the recent fashion showcases in London, Milan and Paris /fashion/shop/winter-accessories-wardrobe-fashion-week-style-trends-111696055789419.html 111696055789419 story

Pops of acidic green, deep reds and yellows appeared in many shows, from Gucci to Benetton. Why not bring them together in a Keepall? Available at LV stores and online; ₹3.05 lakh.

The Hound Series by Raghavendra Rathore

Keep it minimal, like the Gucci show, and add a dash of flair with this silk pocket square. Available on Rathore.com; ₹5,999.

Maison Margiela Tabi Ankle Boots

From social media to the front row, Tabis are everywhere. This one in dark green is definitely a conversation starter. Available on FarFetch.com; $2,603 (around ₹2.16 lakh).

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Chronograph 0 Oxygen

Following Pierre Cardin’s collection that celebrated the colour blue, this Montblanc watch comes with the maison’s glacier pattern dial. Available in stores and online; $7,400.

Versace Allover Repeat Hobo Belt Bag

This cross-body is a re-edition of an archival hobo silhouette. Available at Versace stores and online; ₹1,79,900.

Loro Piana Week End Walk Sneakers

The Milan fashion week was about quiet luxury. These lightweight sneakers deliver on that. Available online; price on request.