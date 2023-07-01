Wimbledon 2023: Celebrating its colours in fashion

The legendary white and green of the tennis tournament find expression in fashion and home decor.
Re-imagined in a bucket bag silhouette, this version of Bottega Veneta’s “Cassette” style is sized for the smallest essentials.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹1.5 lakh
Midnight green onesie in Airlift fabric for a smooth fit and flexibility to take you from court to club.
Available on Aloyoga.com; ₹ 12,900
Malachite stud earrings with 22-carat gold plating from Outhouse jewellery emphasising the OH Dripping logo.
Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; ₹6,950
Handmade Mary Jane flats crafted from grosgrain-trimmed gingham canvas from Italian brand Vibi Venezia.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹7,000
Entre Rios Molinillo Cups & Saucers Set
Hand-painted cups and saucers from Johanna Ortiz’s Entre Rios collection, inspired by Colombian motifs.
Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; around ₹15,000 for a set of 2