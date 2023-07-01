Wimbledon 2023: Celebrating its colours in fashion The legendary white and green of the tennis tournament find expression in fashion and home decor /fashion/shop/wimbledon-2023-tennis-fashion-111688194052093.html 111688194052093 story

Franca Striped Track Pants: The Upside’s “Franca” track pants invoke retro athletic styles in an organic cotton-jersey fabric with sporty stripes. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹ 20,000

Cassette Mini Intrecciato Bucket Bag

Bucket list

Re-imagined in a bucket bag silhouette, this version of Bottega Veneta’s “Cassette” style is sized for the smallest essentials.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹1.5 lakh

Airlift Disco Daze Onesie

Time to disco

Midnight green onesie in Airlift fabric for a smooth fit and flexibility to take you from court to club.

Available on Aloyoga.com; ₹ 12,900

Drip OH Palescent Earrings

Oh dear

Malachite stud earrings with 22-carat gold plating from Outhouse jewellery emphasising the OH Dripping logo.

Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; ₹6,950

Gingham Mary Jane Canvas Flats

Check mate

Handmade Mary Jane flats crafted from grosgrain-trimmed gingham canvas from Italian brand Vibi Venezia.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹7,000

Entre Rios Molinillo Cups & Saucers Set

Palm calm

Hand-painted cups and saucers from Johanna Ortiz’s Entre Rios collection, inspired by Colombian motifs.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; around ₹15,000 for a set of 2