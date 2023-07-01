advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Wimbledon 2023: Celebrating its colours in fashion

Wimbledon 2023: Celebrating its colours in fashion

The legendary white and green of the tennis tournament find expression in fashion and home decor

Franca Striped Track Pants: The Upside’s “Franca” track pants invoke retro athletic styles in an organic cotton-jersey fabric with sporty stripes. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  01:10 PM IST

The legendary white and green of the tennis tournament find expression in fashion and home decor.

Cassette Mini Intrecciato Bucket Bag

Bucket list
Bucket list

Re-imagined in a bucket bag silhouette, this version of Bottega Veneta’s “Cassette” style is sized for the smallest essentials.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around 1.5 lakh

Airlift Disco Daze Onesie

Time to disco
Time to disco

Midnight green onesie in Airlift fabric for a smooth fit and flexibility to take you from court to club.

Available on Aloyoga.com; 12,900

Drip OH Palescent Earrings

Oh dear
Oh dear

Malachite stud earrings with 22-carat gold plating from Outhouse jewellery emphasising the OH Dripping logo.

Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; 6,950

Gingham Mary Jane Canvas Flats

Check mate
Check mate

Handmade Mary Jane flats crafted from grosgrain-trimmed gingham canvas from Italian brand Vibi Venezia.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around 7,000

Entre Rios Molinillo Cups & Saucers Set

Palm calm
Palm calm

Hand-painted cups and saucers from Johanna Ortiz’s Entre Rios collection, inspired by Colombian motifs.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; around 15,000 for a set of 2

