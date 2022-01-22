Why should jewellery have a gender anyway?

How indie jewellers are pushing the envelope when it comes to jewellery, be it with literal knife-edge designs or heart/brain icons.

Nekhi Hair Bobbies

Nekhi hair bobbies by Bhavya Ramesh

Crafted in sterling silver dipped in gold, these stunning peacock-design hair bobbies from Bhavya Ramesh will turn heads.

Available on Bhavyaramesh.com; ₹6,500 for a pair

Cut-Through Katana Earring

The cut through katana earring (Orhan Awatramani on Instagram)

Reminiscent of a katana blade, the Katana earring from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh is your everyday armour, handcrafted in 22 carat gold-plated bronze or rhodium-plated sterling silver.

Available on Mishodesigns.com; ₹9,800 for the gold-plated version

Love One Another Sound Wave Bracelet

A sound wave bracelet

In this signature corded bracelet by New York-based Kendra Pariseault, 14-carat rose gold disks come together to form the sound wave of the expression “Love One Another”.

Available on kendrapariseaultjewelry.com; $2,400 (around ₹1.8 lakh)

Eva Fehren Shield Cufflinks

Shield cufflinks by Eva Fehren

Forget your Cartiers and Harry Winstons. These cufflinks by New York designer Eva Fehren, crafted in 18 carat blackened white gold with black diamonds, are the ultimate in luxury.

Available on Evafehren.com; $15,225

Let The Heart Win Earrings

‘Heart over mind’ earrings

This pair of earrings from Perthro Jewellery by Ritumainty Mondal, designed to put the heart first, carries a message of kindness.

Available on Instagram.com/perthro_jewellery; ₹800

Mixed Scrunchie Stack Bracelet

Scrunchie bracelets from Eurumme

A stack of three scrunchy-style bracelets from Eurumme by Eishita Puri, available in a variety of combinations of individual silver and gold pieces.

Available on Eurumme.com; ₹4,900 for three bracelets