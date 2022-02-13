Home > Fashion> Shop > Why not celebrate yourself this Valentine's Day?

Why not celebrate yourself this Valentine's Day? 14 February is a good excuse to show yourself some extra love as well. If you are done buying presents for your loved ones, here are some luxury gift ideas to pamper yourself /fashion/shop/why-not-celebrate-yourself-this-valentine-s-day-111644745289598.html

Kate Spade's 3D Heart Crossbody Bag will add brightness to any outfit. Available in stores and online. (Company handout) Sturdy, stylish and elegant, TUMI's backpack and luggage are a practical gift if you like to travel. Available in stores and online. (Company handout ) May be it's finally time to work towards your fitness goal and return to the gym? These IVP OG UltraBoost from IVY Heart collection, a collaboration between adidas Originals and Beyonce, will certainly help. Available online and in stores (Company handout) This sling bag from Tory Burch could be a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Available online. (Company handout) A watch is always a good investment. Here's a Ted Baker that combines glamour and innovation. Available online and in stores. (Company handout) FIRST PUBLISHED

