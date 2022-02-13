advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Why not celebrate yourself this Valentine's Day?

Why not celebrate yourself this Valentine's Day?

14 February is a good excuse to show yourself some extra love as well. If you are done buying presents for your loved ones, here are some luxury gift ideas to pamper yourself   

Kate Spade's 3D Heart Crossbody Bag will add brightness to any outfit. Available in stores and online. 
Sturdy, stylish and elegant, TUMI's backpack and luggage are a practical gift if you like to travel. Available in stores and online.
May be it's finally time to work towards your fitness goal and return to the gym? These IVP OG UltraBoost from IVY Heart collection, a collaboration between adidas Originals and Beyonce, will certainly help. Available online and in stores
This sling bag from Tory Burch could be a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Available online. 
A watch is always a good investment. Here's a Ted Baker that combines glamour and innovation. Available online and in stores.
