Why cranes are the motifs of the season

In Japanese iconography and design, the crane is one of a pantheon of mystical creatures, symbolizing fortune and longevity. They are also a beautiful design element, in print and embroidery, and have been adopted across cultures. Lounge rounds up a compendium of objects featuring cranes, the motifs du jour.

Kalamkari Tunic Set

Birds and bees

Intricate hand-painted kalamkari on Bemberg silk with a graceful flying crane motif from Archana Jaju’s Revival collection.

Available on Archanajaju.com; ₹22,999

Taashi Tea Cup & Saucer

Storm in a teacup

A jewelled crane, a symbol of joy and prosperity, soars across a moonlit garden filled with wild peony blossoms in this elegant tea cup and saucer detailed with 24-carat gold.

Available on Kainaatdesign.com; ₹1,995

Crane Slip-On Sneaker

On a wing and a prayer

Lilac slip-on sneaker embroidered with cranes and other Japanese motifs in a gold-toned thread from Johnny Was.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹18,418

Pink Crane Bird Embroidered Mini Dress

Check mate

Cotton mini-dress in blush pink and ivory checks with whimsical and cartoonish crane motif embroidery.

Available on Azafashions.com; ₹12,000

Crane Palmcuff

Bird in hand

Gold-plated palmcuff with a crane-wing design from Eurumme’s Terra collection.

Available on Eurumme.com; ₹3,200