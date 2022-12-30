What were 2022’s top fashion trends?

A recap of 2022’s top trends rendered in bright pops of colour, a big trend in itself.
Sky Blue Blazer Set
The blazer continues to rule for both men and women, and pop colours are especially hot. Here, a sky-blue lycra blazer set with zipper embellishments from Amit Arora.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹24,900
Organic Modal Mustard High Waist Flared Pants
High-waisted and flared—the most desirable trouser fit of the moment. Here, a co-ord set in organic modal with coconut shell buttons from indie brand Gur.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹9,000
Concertina Chair By Raw Edges
Designed by Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay for Louis Vuitton, the Concertina Chair embodies the Mid-Century Modern aesthetic.
For enquiries, visit eu.louisvuitton.com
Mini Cashin Tote With Crystal Rivets
Bright bags are best! This soft leather mini tote is based on Coach’s iconic “Cashin Carry”, designed in 1969 by its first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin.
Available on Coach.com; $210
Satin Platform Mules
In 2022, we platformed platform shoes in a big way. Here, chunky platform soles balanced by towering block heels in lustrous satin from Porte & Paire.
Available on Net-aporter.com; $351