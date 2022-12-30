What were 2022’s top fashion trends? A recap of 2022’s top trends rendered in bright pops of colour, a big trend in itself /fashion/shop/what-were-2022-s-top-fashion-trends-111672379572778.html 111672379572778 story

Puff-sleeved Organza-insert Dress: Oversized and billowy silhouettes wowed us, like this Simone Rocha dress in cotton-velvet with sheer organza inserts. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,669 (around ₹ 1.38 lakh)

A recap of 2022’s top trends rendered in bright pops of colour, a big trend in itself.

Sky Blue Blazer Set

Blaze of glory

The blazer continues to rule for both men and women, and pop colours are especially hot. Here, a sky-blue lycra blazer set with zipper embellishments from Amit Arora.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹24,900

Organic Modal Mustard High Waist Flared Pants

Must-have

High-waisted and flared—the most desirable trouser fit of the moment. Here, a co-ord set in organic modal with coconut shell buttons from indie brand Gur.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹9,000

Concertina Chair By Raw Edges

Modern love

Designed by Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay for Louis Vuitton, the Concertina Chair embodies the Mid-Century Modern aesthetic.

For enquiries, visit eu.louisvuitton.com

Mini Cashin Tote With Crystal Rivets

Pink posy

Bright bags are best! This soft leather mini tote is based on Coach’s iconic “Cashin Carry”, designed in 1969 by its first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin.

Available on Coach.com; $210

Satin Platform Mules

Form and shape

In 2022, we platformed platform shoes in a big way. Here, chunky platform soles balanced by towering block heels in lustrous satin from Porte & Paire.

Available on Net-aporter.com; $351