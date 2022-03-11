advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > What designers are rustling up this spring 
Source

What designers are rustling up this spring

A compendium of fresh designs that say ‘spring is here’

Fossil Jolie Baguette: With a subtle tan base, this beaded bag from Fossil’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection will add a splash of colour to those white linens. Available on Fossil.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,495
Fossil Jolie Baguette: With a subtle tan base, this beaded bag from Fossil’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection will add a splash of colour to those white linens. Available on Fossil.com; 9,495
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.03.2022  |  10:27 AM IST

Listen to this article

Get ready for subtle florals and va-va-voom colours, 'coz spring is here.  

Alexandria Multi-Color Printed Trackpant And Bomber Jacket

Hot hibiscus
Hot hibiscus

From Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Spring 2022 collection, comfy tracks with a super-vibrant print. 

Available on Nykaafashion.com; 19,500

Purple Chidiyaa Blockprint Shirt

Purple haze
Purple haze

Hand-dyed and handprinted shirt with a burst of traditional motifs and coconut-shell buttons. 

Available on Chidiyaa.com; 2,290

Gul Mehandi Powder Blue Sari

Flower power
Flower power

From indie brand Peeli Dori, this silk organza sari with delicate embroidery screams “spring”. 

Available on Ogaanmarket.com; 13,400

Inde Rose Carpet

Rose garden
Rose garden

The Inde Rose collection of rugs designed by Vinita Chaitanya channels art, architecture, design and nature into home décor, elevating it to the level of art objects. 

Available on Jaipurrugs.com; 6,500/sq. ft

Maya Flats

Flat earth
Flat earth

Canvas flats with sheep- leather lining and a stylish vamp strap with jewelled detailing from Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2022 collection. 

Available on Katespade.com; $218 (around 16,600)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    11.03.2022 | 10:27 AM IST

Next Story