What designers are rustling up this spring

Get ready for subtle florals and va-va-voom colours, 'coz spring is here.
Alexandria Multi-Color Printed Trackpant And Bomber Jacket
From Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Spring 2022 collection, comfy tracks with a super-vibrant print.
Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹19,500
Purple Chidiyaa Blockprint Shirt
Hand-dyed and handprinted shirt with a burst of traditional motifs and coconut-shell buttons.
Available on Chidiyaa.com; ₹2,290
Gul Mehandi Powder Blue Sari
From indie brand Peeli Dori, this silk organza sari with delicate embroidery screams “spring”.
Available on Ogaanmarket.com; ₹13,400
Inde Rose Carpet
The Inde Rose collection of rugs designed by Vinita Chaitanya channels art, architecture, design and nature into home décor, elevating it to the level of art objects.
Available on Jaipurrugs.com; ₹6,500/sq. ft
Maya Flats
Canvas flats with sheep- leather lining and a stylish vamp strap with jewelled detailing from Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2022 collection.
Available on Katespade.com; $218 (around ₹16,600)