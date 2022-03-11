What designers are rustling up this spring

Get ready for subtle florals and va-va-voom colours, 'coz spring is here.

Alexandria Multi-Color Printed Trackpant And Bomber Jacket

Hot hibiscus

From Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Spring 2022 collection, comfy tracks with a super-vibrant print.

Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹19,500

Purple Chidiyaa Blockprint Shirt

Purple haze

Hand-dyed and handprinted shirt with a burst of traditional motifs and coconut-shell buttons.

Available on Chidiyaa.com; ₹2,290

Gul Mehandi Powder Blue Sari

Flower power

From indie brand Peeli Dori, this silk organza sari with delicate embroidery screams “spring”.

Available on Ogaanmarket.com; ₹13,400

Inde Rose Carpet

Rose garden

The Inde Rose collection of rugs designed by Vinita Chaitanya channels art, architecture, design and nature into home décor, elevating it to the level of art objects.

Available on Jaipurrugs.com; ₹6,500/sq. ft

Maya Flats

Flat earth

Canvas flats with sheep- leather lining and a stylish vamp strap with jewelled detailing from Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2022 collection.

Available on Katespade.com; $218 (around ₹16,600)