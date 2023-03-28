Watches & Wonders 2023: Montblanc celebrates contemporary watchmaking The luxury brand presented new variations of its popular offerings /fashion/shop/watches-wonders-2023-montblanc-celebrates-contemporary-watchmaking-111679999708443.html 111679999708443 story

At the ongoing Watches & Wonders fair, Montblanc presented creations that celebrated the brand's 165 years of watchmaking heritage.

While the 1858 Zero Oxygen puts spotlight on world's 14 highest peaks (all above 8,000m), the Iced Sea collection is inspired by the deep sea.

Here are some details of the latest offerings by Montblanc:

Montblanc 1858 Zero Oxygen: The 8000 Capsule Collection

Montblanc 1858 Automatic Date 0 Oxygen The 8000

This new collection puts spotlight on world's 14 highest peaks. Four new models join Montblanc's "Zero Oxygen" collection, all featuring several benefits for explorers who need equipment to work in harsh environments. All models have been assembled in 0% oxygen environment, states the press release.

Also read: Watches & Wonders 2023: Rolex plays with the old and new

1858 Iced Sea Collection (Grey Dial + Boutique Edition)

Following success of the 2022 sports diving watch, the company has unveiled the Boutique Edition, with a green glacier dial, giving the impression of looking into the depths of glacial ice. The company states all timepieces are powered by automatic movements and indicate the hours, minutes, seconds, and a date at three o'clock. Two different dial colours are grey and black.

Montblanc Unveiled Secret Minerva Monopusher Chronograph LE 88

After the release of two limited editions of the Montblanc Unveiled Secret Minerva Monopusher Chronograph last year in lime gold and stainless steel, Montblanc has showcased a new limited edition in distressed steel, giving this model a more contemporary look. This distressed steel finish is achieved by treating the 43mm stainless steel case with a black coating.

It is fitted with a black nubuck alligator strap with a distressed steel triple-folding clasp, the company states.

The Unveiled Timekeeper Minerva LE 100 and LE 28:

This collection of limited edition timepieces reimagines the chronograph function by using a bezel-activated system. “They also feature a blue or dark green dial with luminescent Arabic numerals and indexes, a tachymeter and telemeter scales, and interchangeable alligator leather straps,” states the press release.

Also read: Gen Z is finding time for second-hand luxury watches