Home > Fashion> Shop > Valentine's Day: A gifting guide for your loved one

Valentine's Day: A gifting guide for your loved one

From perfumes and clothes to watches and jewellery, a list to help you zero in on the perfect present

Move over the Valentine's Day cliches and gift your partner something that's not red or pink. Like this bowcore-inspired shirt by designer Kanika Goyal. Available on www.kglabel.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 13.02.2024  |  05:00 PM IST
Keep it classic and floral with Lancome's Idole eau de parfum. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,500 (50ml)
The Rado Anatom Automatic Unisex Watch is chic and elegant. Available in stores and luxury.tatacliq.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.15 lakh
For the lovers of skincare, this set by Kama Ayurveda, which includes products for face, hair and body. is a good option. It can be customised. Available in stores and online; prices starting from around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000
Pamper your loved one with a hairstyling tool, like this new heated hairbrush by Philips (Ionic Hairbrush BHH885/10). Available in stores and online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,995
This pocket-friendly new liquid lipstick by Sugar Cosmetics, in a heart-shaped box, will make for a cute gift. Go for the La La Love shade that combines hues of red and brown. Available in stores and online, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>399
Express your love with an eye-catching piece of jewellery like this crash.club diamond dangle neckchain with a rhino motif. Available on crash.club; over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97,000
Simple accessories, like this Diamond Star Ringslet by Simsum Fine Jewelery, are also a good option, since they offer a twist on traditional styles. Available on simsumfinejewelry.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,500
