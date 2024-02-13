Valentine's Day: A gifting guide for your loved one From perfumes and clothes to watches and jewellery, a list to help you zero in on the perfect present /fashion/shop/valentines-day-gifting-guide-shopping-list-style-trends-111707803053151.html 111707803053151 story

Move over the Valentine's Day cliches and gift your partner something that's not red or pink. Like this bowcore-inspired shirt by designer Kanika Goyal. Available on www.kglabel.com; ₹ 10,000

Keep it classic and floral with Lancome's Idole eau de parfum. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹ 6,500 (50ml) Also read: Valentine's Day: How to avoid style clichés The Rado Anatom Automatic Unisex Watch is chic and elegant. Available in stores and luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹ 3.15 lakh For the lovers of skincare, this set by Kama Ayurveda, which includes products for face, hair and body. is a good option. It can be customised. Available in stores and online; prices starting from around ₹ 1,000 Pamper your loved one with a hairstyling tool, like this new heated hairbrush by Philips (Ionic Hairbrush BHH885/10). Available in stores and online; ₹ 4,995 This pocket-friendly new liquid lipstick by Sugar Cosmetics, in a heart-shaped box, will make for a cute gift. Go for the La La Love shade that combines hues of red and brown. Available in stores and online, ₹ 399 Express your love with an eye-catching piece of jewellery like this crash.club diamond dangle neckchain with a rhino motif. Available on crash.club; over ₹ 97,000 Simple accessories, like this Diamond Star Ringslet by Simsum Fine Jewelery, are also a good option, since they offer a twist on traditional styles. Available on simsumfinejewelry.com; ₹ 32,500 Also read: On Valentine's Day, go burgundy


