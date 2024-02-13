Valentine's Day: A gifting guide for your loved one

The Rado Anatom Automatic Unisex Watch is chic and elegant. Available in stores and luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹3.15 lakh
For the lovers of skincare, this set by Kama Ayurveda, which includes products for face, hair and body. is a good option. It can be customised. Available in stores and online; prices starting from around ₹1,000
Pamper your loved one with a hairstyling tool, like this new heated hairbrush by Philips (Ionic Hairbrush BHH885/10). Available in stores and online; ₹4,995
This pocket-friendly new liquid lipstick by Sugar Cosmetics, in a heart-shaped box, will make for a cute gift. Go for the La La Love shade that combines hues of red and brown. Available in stores and online, ₹399
Express your love with an eye-catching piece of jewellery like this crash.club
diamond dangle neckchain with a rhino motif. Available on crash.club; over ₹97,000
Simple accessories, like this Diamond Star Ringslet by Simsum Fine Jewelery, are also a good option, since they offer a twist on traditional styles. Available on simsumfinejewelry.com; ₹32,500