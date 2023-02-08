Valentine's Day gifting guide: 5 items that celebrate craftsmanship From a hand-embroidered frame bag to a watch with an open dial, here's a list of luxury items that will make for a memorable gift /fashion/shop/valentines-day-gifting-guide-5-items-that-celebrate-craftsmanship-111675346139825.html 111675346139825 story

Jadebymk's chic Gia minaudière can help glam up any outfit. It is crafted by by master silversmiths from West Bengal. Available on www.jadebymk.com; ₹46,400

Embellished Wristlet

Tarun Tahiliani zardosi hand- embroidered frame bag

This Tarun Tahiliani zardosi hand-embroidered frame bag has a handle studded with rutiles, rock crystals and pearls. Available on luxe.ajio.com; ₹99,900

3D Embroidered Lehnga

Amit Aggarwal lehnga

This elegant Amit Aggarwal outfit comes with a hand-embroidered blouse embellished with pearls and a structured metallic polymer lehnga. Available on Amitaggarwal.com; ₹4.55 lakh

Shawl Ivory

Anjul Bhandari's chinaar jaal chikankari shawl

The 3m chinaar jaal chikankari shawl by Anjul Bhandari can be a perfect addition to any outfit—a sari, an Anarkali or a custom-made gown—on a cold evening. Available on Anjulbhandari.in; price on request.

True Automatic

Rado True Open Heart Automatic

The open dial of the Rado True Open Heart Automatic watch reveals the intricate details of Swiss-made automatic movement. Available on Rado.com; ₹1,77,200

Solid Lace-Up Derby Shoes

Tod’s Derby shoes

No matter what outfit you decide to wear, you can never go wrong with this pair of Tod’s shoes in elegant leather with perforations and wingtip. Available on luxe.ajio.com; ₹64,000