Valentine's Day gifting guide: 5 items that celebrate craftsmanship

Jadebymk's chic Gia minaudière can help glam up any outfit. It is crafted by by master silversmiths from West Bengal. Available on www.jadebymk.com; ₹46,400
Embellished Wristlet
This Tarun Tahiliani zardosi hand-embroidered frame bag has a handle studded with rutiles, rock crystals and pearls. Available on luxe.ajio.com; ₹99,900
3D Embroidered Lehnga
This elegant Amit Aggarwal outfit comes with a hand-embroidered blouse embellished with pearls and a structured metallic polymer lehnga. Available on Amitaggarwal.com; ₹4.55 lakh
Shawl Ivory
The 3m chinaar jaal chikankari shawl by Anjul Bhandari can be a perfect addition to any outfit—a sari, an Anarkali or a custom-made gown—on a cold evening. Available on Anjulbhandari.in; price on request.
True Automatic
The open dial of the Rado True Open Heart Automatic watch reveals the intricate details of Swiss-made automatic movement. Available on Rado.com; ₹1,77,200
Solid Lace-Up Derby Shoes
No matter what outfit you decide to wear, you can never go wrong with this pair of Tod’s shoes in elegant leather with perforations and wingtip. Available on luxe.ajio.com; ₹64,000