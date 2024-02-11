On Valentine's Day, go burgundy

Torani Burgundy Printed Scarf. Jazz up in this scarf in slub silk base with Bhagalpuri print and leheriya border. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; ₹14,500.
Horsebit Wool Silk Jacquard Jacket. Made from moleskin fabric and featuring heritage patterns from the house archives, this Gucci Cruise ‘24 jacket is inspired by 1990s fashion. Available on gucci.com; ₹3,23,410.
Patent Spike-Heel Slingback Wedges. Semi-opaque wedges adorned with spike- textured design ren- dered in red, from the Charles & Keith X Chet Lo capsule. Available on charles- keith.in; ₹12,999.
Centenary Carry-on Leather- trimmed Suitcase. This suitcase from Globe-Trot- ter is made from patented vulcanised fibreboard with leather accents. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,77,894