Travel in style with these cool accessories

For the Mint Lounge Travel Special, we rounded up the coolest, most useful accessories that will keep you comfortable and stylish on your journeys:

Baboon to the Moon Backpack Mini

Back story

American luggage brand Baboon to the Moon’s backpack, made of waterproof, tear-proof material, comes with two water-bottle pockets.

Available on Baboontothemoon.com; $89 (around ₹6,700), ships worldwide

Lifestraw Personal Portable Water Purifier

Clutching at straws

This portable water filter can remove 99% of water-borne bacteria while also reducing turbidity, filtering down to particles up to 0.2 microns in size.

Available on Amazon.in; ₹1,290

UE Boom 3 Speaker

Boom time

This portable Bluetooth speaker from Ultimate Ears is waterproof, designed for the outdoors. It comes with a battery life of 15 hours.

Available on Ultimateears. com and Amazon.com; ₹15,995

GoPro Hero 10 Black Camera

Snapshot

The most powerful GoPro ever is compatible with over 30 mounts and accessories.

Available on Amazon.com; ₹54,490

NIMALIST AirTag Wallet

Track it

A secure storage for your Apple AirTag, this wallet has three external card slots that can store 12 cards, IDs and currency.

Available on Nimalist-store.com; $79.95 (around ₹6,000)

Contigo West Loop Travel Mug

Sip safe

This travel mug will keep your beverages ice cold or piping hot. It comes with an auto-seal feature to prevent leaks and spills.

Available on Amazon.com; ₹2,599