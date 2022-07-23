advertisement

Trains, bustles, capes: the back of the outfit is where all the action is 
Trains, bustles, capes: the back of the outfit is where all the action is

This week's covet list is all about that back drama 

Love Parade Faux Fur-trimmed Cardigan: Gucci’s Spring ‘22 collection is a tribute to old Hollywood glamour and this cardigan, made from a soft wool and cashmere blend and with a faux fur collar, captures that perfectly. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $2,468 (around 1.97 lakh)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 23.07.2022  |  11:20 AM IST

Trains, bustles, capes: the back of the outfit is where all the action is in 2022. This week's covet list is all about that back drama:

Off-Shoulder Cape Top With Tassels

Cape of good hope
Cape of good hope

Designed by Swati Vijaivargie, this layered linen-satin blend cape top can be styled with slim pants for maximum drama.

Available on Perniaspopupshop. com; 21,900

Prada Double Satin Mini-Dress

Pretty pink
Pretty pink

In Prada’s Spring-Summer ’22 collection, the train is stripped back as a minimalist draped fabric that adds drama without inconvenience.

Available on Prada.com; $3,750

Metallic Structured Sari

Gold spot
Gold spot

What’s a sari pallu if not the ultimate train? This Amit Aggarwal design combines the best of the sari and the formal gown.

Available on Amitaggarwal.com; 92,500

Ondria Striped Off-The-Shoulder Bustier Top

Top it off
Top it off

Hellessy’s Ondria top is a more casual way of wearing the back-is-better trend.

Available on Neimanmarcus.com; 76,814

Extra Long Sleeved Floral Button Down Shirt

Up your sleeve
Up your sleeve

The extra-long sleeves of this shirt from avante-garde fashion house Puppets and Puppets go on forever. 

Available on Puppetsandpuppets.com; $1,300

  23.07.2022 | 11:20 AM IST
    23.07.2022 | 11:20 AM IST

