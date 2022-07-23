Trains, bustles, capes: the back of the outfit is where all the action is in 2022. This week's covet list is all about that back drama:

Off-Shoulder Cape Top With Tassels

Cape of good hope

Designed by Swati Vijaivargie, this layered linen-satin blend cape top can be styled with slim pants for maximum drama.

Available on Perniaspopupshop. com; ₹21,900

Prada Double Satin Mini-Dress

Pretty pink

In Prada’s Spring-Summer ’22 collection, the train is stripped back as a minimalist draped fabric that adds drama without inconvenience.

Available on Prada.com; $3,750

Metallic Structured Sari

Gold spot

What’s a sari pallu if not the ultimate train? This Amit Aggarwal design combines the best of the sari and the formal gown.

Available on Amitaggarwal.com; ₹92,500

Ondria Striped Off-The-Shoulder Bustier Top

Top it off

Hellessy’s Ondria top is a more casual way of wearing the back-is-better trend.

Available on Neimanmarcus.com; ₹76,814

Extra Long Sleeved Floral Button Down Shirt

Up your sleeve

The extra-long sleeves of this shirt from avante-garde fashion house Puppets and Puppets go on forever.

Available on Puppetsandpuppets.com; $1,300

