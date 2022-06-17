advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Timeless yet trendy swimwear for your next beach vacation

Timeless yet trendy swimwear for your next beach vacation

From cut-outs and bandeau bikini tops to the chainmail, tips to help you make your vacation wardrobe more seasonless and chic 

Combining the comfort of a conventional swimsuit and the allure of a bikini, the cut-out swimwear exerts a new sense of nautical styling. Flirtatious India, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 3,200
Combining the comfort of a conventional swimsuit and the allure of a bikini, the cut-out swimwear exerts a new sense of nautical styling. Flirtatious India, 3,200 (Instagram/flirtatious_india )
Add a twist to those triangle bikini tops with a belted knot. This crisscross look wraps the waistline in a mesh of playful fabrics. ISZI, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 2,500 
Add a twist to those triangle bikini tops with a belted knot. This crisscross look wraps the waistline in a mesh of playful fabrics. ISZI, 2,500  (Instagram/izsi_india)
The luxe uplift to a basic bikini pair, the chainmail trend elevates the accessories to become one with the ensemble. Throw in a couple of rings or bracelets to cap off the look. Papaaya Swimwear, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 3,400
The luxe uplift to a basic bikini pair, the chainmail trend elevates the accessories to become one with the ensemble. Throw in a couple of rings or bracelets to cap off the look. Papaaya Swimwear, 3,400 (Instagram/papaayaswimwear)
Doused in tropical prints and belted detail, this fit exudes a mood-boosting colour scheme for a summer escapade. Shivan and Narresh, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 11,950
Doused in tropical prints and belted detail, this fit exudes a mood-boosting colour scheme for a summer escapade. Shivan and Narresh, 11,950 (Instagram/shivanandnarresh)
A beach holiday essential, the bella boater hat instantly serves up the tropical vibes. It's handcrafted with straws to a tight stitch. Myaraa By Namrata Lodha, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 3,199
A beach holiday essential, the bella boater hat instantly serves up the tropical vibes. It's handcrafted with straws to a tight stitch. Myaraa By Namrata Lodha, 3,199 (Instagram/myaraaindia)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    17.06.2022 | 04:00 PM IST

