Timeless yet trendy swimwear for your next beach vacation

Combining the comfort of a conventional swimsuit and the allure of a bikini, the cut-out swimwear exerts a new sense of nautical styling. Flirtatious India, ₹ 3,200
(Instagram/flirtatious_india )
Add a twist to those triangle bikini tops with a belted knot. This crisscross look wraps the waistline in a mesh of playful fabrics. ISZI, ₹ 2,500
(Instagram/izsi_india)
The luxe uplift to a basic bikini pair, the chainmail trend elevates the accessories to become one with the ensemble. Throw in a couple of rings or bracelets to cap off the look. Papaaya Swimwear, ₹ 3,400
(Instagram/papaayaswimwear)
Doused in tropical prints and belted detail, this fit exudes a mood-boosting colour scheme for a summer escapade. Shivan and Narresh, ₹ 11,950
(Instagram/shivanandnarresh)
A beach holiday essential, the bella boater hat instantly serves up the tropical vibes. It's handcrafted with straws to a tight stitch. Myaraa By Namrata Lodha, ₹ 3,199
(Instagram/myaraaindia)
FIRST PUBLISHED
17.06.2022
| 04:00 PM IST
