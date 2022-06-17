Home > Fashion> Shop > Timeless yet trendy swimwear for your next beach vacation

Combining the comfort of a conventional swimsuit and the allure of a bikini, the cut-out swimwear exerts a new sense of nautical styling. Flirtatious India, ₹ 3,200 (Instagram/flirtatious_india ) Add a twist to those triangle bikini tops with a belted knot. This crisscross look wraps the waistline in a mesh of playful fabrics. ISZI, ₹ 2,500 (Instagram/izsi_india) The luxe uplift to a basic bikini pair, the chainmail trend elevates the accessories to become one with the ensemble. Throw in a couple of rings or bracelets to cap off the look. Papaaya Swimwear, ₹ 3,400 (Instagram/papaayaswimwear) Doused in tropical prints and belted detail, this fit exudes a mood-boosting colour scheme for a summer escapade. Shivan and Narresh, ₹ 11,950 (Instagram/shivanandnarresh) A beach holiday essential, the bella boater hat instantly serves up the tropical vibes. It's handcrafted with straws to a tight stitch. Myaraa By Namrata Lodha, ₹ 3,199 (Instagram/myaraaindia) FIRST PUBLISHED

