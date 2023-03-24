This summer, go for the vanilla girl aesthetic

The ‘vanilla girl aesthetic’ first started as a Tik-Tok trend in the US and soon spread life wildfire. Seen as a minimalist backlash to the maximalism of the past few seasons, in clothing as well as decor, it has raked up a certain amount of controversy aside as well, with implications of racism — it is seen as a trend that typically favours white, blonde women.
We disagree, though. Whites, beiges and creams are for everyone! Here's the Lounge list of picks to help you score the vanilla girl aesthetic.
Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse
With a peter pan collar, puff sleeves and an easybreezy fit, the Pilcro shirt from Anthropologie is the ultimate in boho chic.
Available on Anthropologie.com; around ₹ 7,000
Gilden Dora Maar Urn
Designer Jonathan Adler was inspired by French photographer, poet and painter Dora Maar to create this stunning porcelain urn.
Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; ₹ 30,082
The Row Canal Leather Loafers
The Canal loafers from The Row with their slightly off-kilter round toe will round off the vanilla girl outfit perfectly.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹ 92,000
Ivory White Collar Shirt
Crepe shirt with accordion-pleated sleeves and a long cuff from Bodice, paired here with the brand’s ivory pleated skirt.
Available on Ensemble.com; ₹17,800
Vanilla Diorama
The Vanilla Diorama fragrance with accents of rum and patchouli is a homage to the Diorama Gourmand, one of Christian Dior’s favourite desserts, created by Maxim’s.
Available on Shop.dior.com.au; around ₹ 11,000
Wave Gilded Porcelain Bowls
Set of two unglazed porcelain bowls from British ceramic artist Joanna Ling that fit right into the vanilla girl aesthetic.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹ 14,000