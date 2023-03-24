This summer, go for the vanilla girl aesthetic

GG Marmont Bag: Made from matelassé leather with the brand's trademark zigzag quilting, this bag is embellished with the Gucci logo and chain in gold-toned metal. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹ 1.60 lakh

The ‘vanilla girl aesthetic’ first started as a Tik-Tok trend in the US and soon spread life wildfire. Seen as a minimalist backlash to the maximalism of the past few seasons, in clothing as well as decor, it has raked up a certain amount of controversy aside as well, with implications of racism — it is seen as a trend that typically favours white, blonde women.

We disagree, though. Whites, beiges and creams are for everyone! Here's the Lounge list of picks to help you score the vanilla girl aesthetic.

Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Up your sleeve

With a peter pan collar, puff sleeves and an easybreezy fit, the Pilcro shirt from Anthropologie is the ultimate in boho chic.

Available on Anthropologie.com; around ₹ 7,000

Gilden Dora Maar Urn

Ode to an urn

Designer Jonathan Adler was inspired by French photographer, poet and painter Dora Maar to create this stunning porcelain urn.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; ₹ 30,082

The Row Canal Leather Loafers

Kick up a row

The Canal loafers from The Row with their slightly off-kilter round toe will round off the vanilla girl outfit perfectly.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹ 92,000

Ivory White Collar Shirt

White collar job

Crepe shirt with accordion-pleated sleeves and a long cuff from Bodice, paired here with the brand’s ivory pleated skirt.

Available on Ensemble.com; ₹17,800

Vanilla Diorama

Not quite plain vanilla

The Vanilla Diorama fragrance with accents of rum and patchouli is a homage to the Diorama Gourmand, one of Christian Dior’s favourite desserts, created by Maxim’s.

Available on Shop.dior.com.au; around ₹ 11,000

Wave Gilded Porcelain Bowls

Wave form

Set of two unglazed porcelain bowls from British ceramic artist Joanna Ling that fit right into the vanilla girl aesthetic.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹ 14,000