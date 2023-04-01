This summer, get your resting beach face on Get ready for beachy vibes with indie designers and brands /fashion/shop/this-summer-get-your-resting-beach-face-on-111680317183825.html 111680317183825 story

Rise & Shine Bikini: A classy and playful ruffled, one-shoulder bikini top from the body-positive swimwear brand Maarteeni, paired with its high-waist bikini bottom, in a rich orange. Available on Maarteeni.com; ₹ ‌5,999

Get ready for beachy vibes with Lounge-favourite indie designers and brands:

Jardin Scarf Bandeau Top

Seas the day

This collection from Guapa is the brand’s love letter to Puducherry, with vibrant floral prints and French checks inspired by local cacti.

Available on Guaparesortwear.com; ₹‌5,500

Shades of Blue Beach Tote Bag

Blue me away

Weaves of cotton jacquard in beachy hues come together in this tote bag with cotton rope handles and a cool, distressed finish.

Available on Maishalifestyle.com; ₹‌1,299

Antalya Shorts

Short wave

Forest green and pink pops of colour define the Plaj print from Rey&I. This collection of four prints evokes the intricacy of Afghan carpets, handwoven silk patterns and detailed embroidery.

Available on Reyandi.com; ₹‌4,499

Checkered Ivory Overlay

Knot your problem

With silk thread embroidery on tulle, this overlay from Nadi Nadi will elevate your beach look to the next level.

Available on Nadi-Nadi.com; ₹‌8,000

IYKYK Sliders

You know hot

Slide into style with these hot pink PVC sliders with a double-knotted strap and round toes.

Available on Nykaa.com; ₹‌2,499

Malacca Sunglasses

Sun-tana

A handcrafted wooden frame and pink reflector lenses make this pair of sustainable sunglasses a must-have for the free-spirited beachcomber.

Available on Amala.earth; ₹‌9,999