This summer, get your resting beach face on

Jardin Scarf Bandeau Top
This collection from Guapa is the brand’s love letter to Puducherry, with vibrant floral prints and French checks inspired by local cacti.
Available on Guaparesortwear.com; ₹5,500
Shades of Blue Beach Tote Bag
Weaves of cotton jacquard in beachy hues come together in this tote bag with cotton rope handles and a cool, distressed finish.
Available on Maishalifestyle.com; ₹1,299
Antalya Shorts
Forest green and pink pops of colour define the Plaj print from Rey&I. This collection of four prints evokes the intricacy of Afghan carpets, handwoven silk patterns and detailed embroidery.
Available on Reyandi.com; ₹4,499
Checkered Ivory Overlay
With silk thread embroidery on tulle, this overlay from Nadi Nadi will elevate your beach look to the next level.
Available on Nadi-Nadi.com; ₹8,000
IYKYK Sliders
Slide into style with these hot pink PVC sliders with a double-knotted strap and round toes.
Available on Nykaa.com; ₹2,499
Malacca Sunglasses
A handcrafted wooden frame and pink reflector lenses make this pair of sustainable sunglasses a must-have for the free-spirited beachcomber.
Available on Amala.earth; ₹9,999