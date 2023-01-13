This season, stay on trend with a lot of denim

Silma Pillow by The Rug Republic
Why restrict your love for denim just to clothes? Add a contemporary touch to your house with this cushion made of denim and cotton. Available on Therugrepublic.in; ₹1,900.
Designer Anamika Khanna has given the traditional ‘lehnga’-’choli’ ensemble a fusion wear-meets-streetwear twist, using cutout denim and Lycra. Available on Akok.in; ₹72,000
Dolce & Gabbana takes denim-mania to another level with a patchwork design that resembles a pair of jeans. Available on www.farfetch.com; $2,595
Sheer tulle panels create spiralling cut-outs while the floor-length split cuffs add an extra contemporary touch to this pair of jeans. Available on www.farfetch.com; $1,437 (around ₹1,17,000)
No wardrobe is complete without a pair of baggy jeans. Grab this unique black cargo jeans with a contrast topstitch. Available on Dhruvkapoor.com; ₹22,500
This jacket is hallmarked with the French phrase ‘Gucci whatever the season’. Available on www.matchesfashion.com; ₹204,976
