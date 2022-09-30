advertisement

This festive season, go for gold

Nothing beats the classic gold tones when it comes to dressing up

Ana Dress In Vintage Gold Tissue: A vintage gold handloom tissue kurta paired with gold farshi pants and a dupatta in the same material from indie brand Shorshe. Available on Shorsheclothing.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,400 for kurta
Ana Dress In Vintage Gold Tissue: A vintage gold handloom tissue kurta paired with gold farshi pants and a dupatta in the same material from indie brand Shorshe. Available on Shorsheclothing.com; 24,400 for kurta
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.09.2022  |  11:21 AM IST

Nothing beats the classic gold tones when it comes to dressing up. Here are a few Lounge picks:

Tarun Tahiliani Brocade Jumpsuit

Light up
Tarun Tahiliani’s festive edit Illume features this oyster brocade jumpsuit with wide-leg bottoms and a back cutout, with a gold-embroidered border that accentuates the waist.

For more, visit instagram.com/taruntahiliani; price on request 

Golden Sole Wedge Heel

Heel it in
Handmade vegan leather single-strap sandals with dull gold sequins from footwear designer Aanchal Sayal.

Available on Aanchalsayal.in; 11,500

Azga Grey And Black Men’s Gift Box

Take a bow 
This vintage-inspired festive gift box contains a bow tie, a floral lapel pin and gold-embossed cuff links.

Available on Aashniandco.com; 4,050

Burgundy Mogra Wallet

Red hot
Add a dash of red to your ensemble with this wallet from Vipul Shah with dense ornamentation using metal beads, threads and mirrors.

Available on Ogaan.com; 10,000

Purple Cotton Opal Embroidered Bundi

Pure Purple 
Delicate embroidery and gold buttons add detail to this bright bundi jacket from Philocaly.

Available on Azafashions.com; 12,500

Black Enamel And Diamond Earring

Be a star
Set in 18-carat gold, a star-shaped pair of danglers from Legend Amrapali featuring a classic black and gold combination. 

Available on Legendamrapali.com; 53,900

 

