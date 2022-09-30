This festive season, go for gold

Nothing beats the classic gold tones when it comes to dressing up. Here are a few Lounge picks:
Tarun Tahiliani Brocade Jumpsuit
Tarun Tahiliani’s festive edit Illume features this oyster brocade jumpsuit with wide-leg bottoms and a back cutout, with a gold-embroidered border that accentuates the waist.
For more, visit instagram.com/taruntahiliani; price on request
Golden Sole Wedge Heel
Handmade vegan leather single-strap sandals with dull gold sequins from footwear designer Aanchal Sayal.
Available on Aanchalsayal.in; ₹11,500
Azga Grey And Black Men’s Gift Box
This vintage-inspired festive gift box contains a bow tie, a floral lapel pin and gold-embossed cuff links.
Available on Aashniandco.com; ₹4,050
Burgundy Mogra Wallet
Add a dash of red to your ensemble with this wallet from Vipul Shah with dense ornamentation using metal beads, threads and mirrors.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹10,000
Purple Cotton Opal Embroidered Bundi
Delicate embroidery and gold buttons add detail to this bright bundi jacket from Philocaly.
Available on Azafashions.com; ₹12,500
Black Enamel And Diamond Earring
Set in 18-carat gold, a star-shaped pair of danglers from Legend Amrapali featuring a classic black and gold combination.
Available on Legendamrapali.com; ₹53,900