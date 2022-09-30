This festive season, go for gold

Nothing beats the classic gold tones when it comes to dressing up. Here are a few Lounge picks:

Tarun Tahiliani Brocade Jumpsuit

Light up

Tarun Tahiliani’s festive edit Illume features this oyster brocade jumpsuit with wide-leg bottoms and a back cutout, with a gold-embroidered border that accentuates the waist.

For more, visit instagram.com/taruntahiliani; price on request

Golden Sole Wedge Heel

Heel it in

Handmade vegan leather single-strap sandals with dull gold sequins from footwear designer Aanchal Sayal.

Available on Aanchalsayal.in; ₹11,500

Azga Grey And Black Men’s Gift Box

Take a bow

This vintage-inspired festive gift box contains a bow tie, a floral lapel pin and gold-embossed cuff links.

Available on Aashniandco.com; ₹4,050

Burgundy Mogra Wallet

Red hot

Add a dash of red to your ensemble with this wallet from Vipul Shah with dense ornamentation using metal beads, threads and mirrors.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹10,000

Purple Cotton Opal Embroidered Bundi

Pure Purple

Delicate embroidery and gold buttons add detail to this bright bundi jacket from Philocaly.

Available on Azafashions.com; ₹12,500

Black Enamel And Diamond Earring

Be a star

Set in 18-carat gold, a star-shaped pair of danglers from Legend Amrapali featuring a classic black and gold combination.

Available on Legendamrapali.com; ₹53,900