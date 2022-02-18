The tiger in fashion

Paying homage to The Year of the Tiger as per the Chinese Lunar calendar, fashion houses across the globe have launched limited edition capsule collection featuring the feline. Lounge puts together a look-book:

Dior and Kenny Scharf Bandana

Tyger, tyger

Part of a collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf, this bandana crafted in white silk celebrates the Chinese astrological sign of the tiger.

Available at Dior boutiques; price on request

Tanya the Tiger Bag From Tory Burch

Tanya the tiger from Tory Burch

Encompassing the values of the tiger, a symbol of strength, and red for luck and joy, Tanya the cross-body bag marks the Lunar New Year.

Available on Toryburch.com; $598

Versace Medusa Studded Travel Cup

Sip in style

Have your coffee or smoothie in style with this travel cup in Chinese red studded with crystals and a Greca border.

Available on Versace.com; ₹1,18,200

Miu Miu Embroidered Cotton T-shirt

Tillie the tiger

Miu Miu’s collection includes T-shirts printed with big cats in animation, such as Disney’s Tillie Tiger, an adorable creature first seen in 1936.

Available on Miumiu.com; $655

Gucci Tiger Interlocking G Hooded Sweatshirt

The Gucci Tee

This off-white sweatshirt pairs a playful jumping tiger with the interlocking G brand motif and is an expression of the House of Gucci’s fascination with the beauty of the natural world.

Available on Gucci.com; $1,380 (around ₹1.03lakh)

Onitsuka Tiger Lawnship 3.0

Onisutka's tiger

The brand’s iconic MEXICO 66™ model, with a pop graphic featuring playful digitally printed tiger graphics.

Available on Onitsukatiger.com; ₹9,999

Swarovski Asian Symbols Tiger Ornament

Hang it

This cute tiger hanging ornament perfectly embodies the charming and friendly character that those born in the Year of the Tiger are said to have. Very playful and fun, it sparkles with 396 facets of yellow, brown and clear crystal. The dual red and orange tassels and thread, gold-tone metal beads and black print add more auspicious colour to the design.

Available on Swarovski.com; ₹5,990