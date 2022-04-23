Teal, peach and floral accents define a summer Eid

A summer Eid is about all things cool and calming – from dainty floral accents to home decor inspired by architecture. Here's a compendium of beautiful objects to celebrate Eid:
White Thread Embroidered Achkan
Achkan with white thread embroidery and French knot details, teamed with a textured silk kurta and churidar, from Label Rahul Dasgupta.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹48,000
Handcrafted Turquoise Ceramic Bowl
A set of two bowls adorned with gold motifs, perfect for serving nuts and small bites.
Available on Amala.Earth; ₹1,250
Fiza Suit Set
Chanderi kurta with a French knot-embroidered V-neck, complemented by a Chantilly lace-trimmed dupatta with hand-appliquéd organza flowers.
Available on Begumpret.com; ₹23,500
Pavilion Lantern
Light up the month of love and sacrifice with this graceful lantern made of wrought iron metalwork.
Available on Goodearth.in; ₹5,500
Noble Crown Brooch
The perfect accessory for a sherwani or achkan, a faux leather brooch with metal chain hangings from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil.
Available on Thecollective.in; ₹8,500
Floral Lace Handpainted Dessert Plates
Made of hand-painted stoneware, these six-inch plates with delicate lacy and floral motifs are well-suited to a summer Eid.
Available on Wishingchair.in; ₹2,650 for a set of 4
