Home > Fashion> Shop > Teal, peach and floral accents define a summer Eid 

Teal, peach and floral accents define a summer Eid

A compendium of beautiful objects to celebrate Eid

Personalised Arabic Name Cuff: Customise this beautiful cuff with any word/name in English or in Arabic. Made in sterling silver material with options to choose gold, silver and rose gold finish. Available on Nayab.Art; 3,499
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 23.04.2022  |  11:00 AM IST

Listen to this article

A summer Eid is about all things cool and calming – from dainty floral accents to home decor inspired by architecture. Here's a compendium of beautiful objects to celebrate Eid:

White Thread Embroidered Achkan

Go in grace
Go in grace

Achkan with white thread embroidery and French knot details, teamed with a textured silk kurta and churidar, from Label Rahul Dasgupta.

Available on Ogaan.com; 48,000

Handcrafted Turquoise Ceramic Bowl

Turquoise tea-time
Turquoise tea-time

A set of two bowls adorned with gold motifs, perfect for serving nuts and small bites.

Available on Amala.Earth; 1,250

Fiza Suit Set

Floral fun
Floral fun

Chanderi kurta with a French knot-embroidered V-neck, complemented by a Chantilly lace-trimmed dupatta with hand-appliquéd organza flowers.

Available on Begumpret.com; 23,500

Pavilion Lantern

Peace on earth
Peace on earth

Light up the month of love and sacrifice with this graceful lantern made of wrought iron metalwork.

Available on Goodearth.in; 5,500

Noble Crown Brooch

Brooch the topic
Brooch the topic

The perfect accessory for a sherwani or achkan, a faux leather brooch with metal chain hangings from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil.

Available on Thecollective.in; 8,500

Floral Lace Handpainted Dessert Plates

Beauty on a plate
Beauty on a plate

Made of hand-painted stoneware, these six-inch plates with delicate lacy and floral motifs are well-suited to a summer Eid. 

Available on Wishingchair.in; 2,650 for a set of 4

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    23.04.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

