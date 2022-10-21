Take a shine to your home this Diwali

If you look up the leading home décor trends from across the world right now, you may find that the monochrome deity of white-beige-taupe has been dethroned, at last, and it’s all about that subtle sparkleinstead. Burnished gold and brass accents have taken over the home and spread their shiny magic across furniture, rugs, tableware, barware, even table linen and soft furnishings. For this Diwali gifting guide, Lounge rounds up some beautiful objects that flaunt that glint of gold in an unostentatious, low-key way—and are, of course, all about good design.

Chair from Atmosphere X Pollack Associates X Vinita Chaitanya

Hot seat

A recent collaboration between Bengaluru-based luxury furnishing brand Atmosphere and New York's Pollack Associates, this line of luxury furniture fabrics comes alive in installations by interior designer Vinita Chaitanya.

Price: On request

Available: In Atmosphere stores and on atmospheredirect.com

Rayden Design Oil lamp

Oil's well

Tall and elegant oil lamps with a wooden base and terracotta bowls designed by the Pune-based studio Rayden Designs to light up your dinner table.

Price: ₹1,150

Available: On thehouseofthings.com

Eve Dinner Plates

All about Eve

Rendered in 22k gold line work, four aphrodisiacs, paan leaf, banana, mango and peach, come alive in this set of dinner plates from Design Temple.

Price: ₹12,768

Available: On designtemple.com

Tabeer Black Hand Knotted Silk and Woollen Rug

Carpet diem

The Tabeer Black Hand Knotted Silk and Woollen Rug from the Kapurthala Collection, a collaboration between JJ Valaya and Obeetee Carpets, is a study in luxury.

Price: ₹8.4 lakh

Available: On obeetee.in

Michael Aram napkin rings

Rings of flower

Designed by American artist Michael Aram, who has been heavily influenced by Indian metal-working traditions, a set of napkin rings in natural brass with green onyx stone accents.

Price: ₹11,632

Available: On neimanmarcus.com

Vaara Gulab Velvet Cushion From Good Earth

Gold garden

Velvet cushion with intricate embroidery on a gold leaf background from Good Earth’s festive collection.

Price: ₹8,500

Available: On goodearth.in

Niamh Ivory and Gold Tic-Tac-Toe Set

Games people play

The Niamh Ivory and Gold Tic-Tac-Toe Set is a perfect accompaniment to Diwali card parties.

Price: ₹4,190

Available: On homeartisan.in

Avarua Bread & Butter Plate

Tropical paradise

The Avarua Bread & Butter Plate from Villeroy & Boch represents the beauty of the Cook Islands with its tropical foliage picked out in gold-etchings.

Price: ₹5,000

Available: On luxe.ajio.com

Perico Champagne Flutes

For bubbly

There’s a lot that sets apart the Perico Champagne Flutes from Ikai Asai—their elegant curves, yellow stems, and the fact that they are handblown by artisans in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Price: ₹2,000 for a set of two

Available: On ikaiasai.com

Uneven Base Barware

Raise the bar

Bring back the glamour of cocktail hour with the Uneven Base Barware

from Objectry.

Price: ₹4,975

Available: On objectry.com

The Gilded Collection From Doft Candles

Gilded age

A set of candles with gold foiling and diamond patterns etched in glass holders, which contain hand-poured wax, elevated by the clean, fresh aroma of Nordic Woods.

Price: ₹ 7,799

Available: On doftcandles.com