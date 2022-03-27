Summer’s here, and so are hats and sunglasses

A compendium of the newest styles in accessories for the hot weather:
Green Vintage Bud Bucket Hat
Bucket hats are the go-to fashion accessories of the season. This chic crepe hat from Masaba will keep you cool and stylish.
Available on HouseofMasaba.com; ₹2,000
Valentina Pink Headband
Soft pastels meet bold motifs with a play on organza pleating to create a signature headband from the Indian accessory brand Joey & Pooh.
Available on Joeyandpooh.com; ₹3,299
Petal Sketch Hat
From avant-garde new-age milliner Filipa Cardoso, a dramatic oversized top hat trimmed with beautifully crafted fabric petals dyed with natural pigments.
Available on Filipacardoso.com; £530, or around ₹53,000
Black Patterned Scarf
This dainty scarf in a softly draping, patterned weave can also be tied as a headband.
Available on www2.hm.com; ₹699
Bill Aviator Sunglasses
Retro shades are back. Try these modified aviators worn by actor Sidharth Malhotra from the Indian eyewear brand Scott.
Available at optical and multi-brand lifestyle stores; ₹3,490
Minnie Silk Scrunchies From SLIP
These 100% silk elasticated hair scrunchies will keep you together all day long.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹3,227