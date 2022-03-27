Summer’s here, and so are hats and sunglasses

A compendium of the newest styles in accessories for the hot weather:

Green Vintage Bud Bucket Hat

Bucket list

Bucket hats are the go-to fashion accessories of the season. This chic crepe hat from Masaba will keep you cool and stylish.

Available on HouseofMasaba.com; ₹2,000

Valentina Pink Headband

In sequins

Soft pastels meet bold motifs with a play on organza pleating to create a signature headband from the Indian accessory brand Joey & Pooh.

Available on Joeyandpooh.com; ₹3,299

Petal Sketch Hat

Flower power

From avant-garde new-age milliner Filipa Cardoso, a dramatic oversized top hat trimmed with beautifully crafted fabric petals dyed with natural pigments.

Available on Filipacardoso.com; £530, or around ₹53,000

Black Patterned Scarf

Knotty affair

This dainty scarf in a softly draping, patterned weave can also be tied as a headband.

Available on www2.hm.com; ₹699

Bill Aviator Sunglasses

Shades of brown

Retro shades are back. Try these modified aviators worn by actor Sidharth Malhotra from the Indian eyewear brand Scott.

Available at optical and multi-brand lifestyle stores; ₹3,490

Minnie Silk Scrunchies From SLIP

It's a tie

These 100% silk elasticated hair scrunchies will keep you together all day long.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹3,227