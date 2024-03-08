Your summer fashion shopping guide

Delicate Darling
Hot off the Valentino L’ecole Spring ’24 collection is this white top constructed from an array of cotton floral appliqués with a deep V-neck and a fully open back. Pre-order on valentino.com; Rs. 5,40,184.
Paris Je’Taime
Whimsical canvas clutch embroidered with lettering ‘Rue Saint-Honoré’. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 1,23,748.
Lemon Chillo
Be a sight for sore eyes in this lemon-hued shirt crafted with 100% organic cotton voile featuring a fun leaf print. Available on nicobar.com; Rs. 4,500.
Slide Easy
Block-heeled raffia mules with wide vamps embroidered with the Givenchy logo. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 52,246.
Go Lite
Lavender-hued handwoven linen tunic set featuring a kurta with apple-cut detailing, thread embroidery & trump pants. Available on ogaan.com;
Rs. 20,000.
Boho Mini
Exude beach vibes in this pink Melissa Odabash design made from pure cotton. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 17,401.
Bright Shield
Stay cool in the summer under this bright red and gold-tone umbrella with all-over logo print. Available on farfetch.com; Rs.9,948.
