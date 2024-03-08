Your summer fashion shopping guide From an appliquéd top fresh off Valentino’s Spring ’24 collection to a popping yellow men’s shirt and a whimsical clutch, Lounge's summer shopping guide is about embroidered objects /fashion/shop/summer-fashion-shopping-embroidered-cotton-valentino-givenchy-111709872020268.html 111709872020268 story

Delicate Darling

Hot off the Valentino L’ecole Spring ’24 collection is this white top constructed from an array of cotton floral appliqués with a deep V-neck and a fully open back. Pre-order on valentino.com; Rs. 5,40,184.

Also read: The latest runway trend: nude look

Olympia Le-Tan Café & Croissants Canvas Clutch

Paris Je’Taime

Whimsical canvas clutch embroidered with lettering ‘Rue Saint-Honoré’. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 1,23,748.

Nicobar Nawab Shirt in Yellow

Lemon Chillo

Be a sight for sore eyes in this lemon-hued shirt crafted with 100% organic cotton voile featuring a fun leaf print. Available on nicobar.com; Rs. 4,500.

Givenchy 4G Leather-trimmed Embroidered Raffia Mules

Slide Easy

Block-heeled raffia mules with wide vamps embroidered with the Givenchy logo. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 52,246.

Also read: Style files: Where sci-fi and metallic fashion play muse

Mati Trump Card Tunic Set

Go Lite

Lavender-hued handwoven linen tunic set featuring a kurta with apple-cut detailing, thread embroidery & trump pants. Available on ogaan.com;

Rs. 20,000.

Rita Embroidered Cotton Minidress

Boho Mini

Exude beach vibes in this pink Melissa Odabash design made from pure cotton. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 17,401.

Moschino Logo-print Folded Umbrella

Bright Shield

Stay cool in the summer under this bright red and gold-tone umbrella with all-over logo print. Available on farfetch.com; Rs.9,948.

Also read: Ultra high-waisted trousers are hot again