On our covet list: Stylish watches for the festive season

Serene Hues
A gorgeous-yet-rugged Panerai Luminor in 38mm? It doesn’t get better than this. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs.6,87,900.
Fly the World
Longines’ fantastic Zulu Time gets a GMT upgrade. Available on ethoswatches.com.in; Rs. 4.11 lakh.
Sleek Fun
Bvlgari has been wowing the watch world with its various Octo lines, including the Roma. Available on kapoorwatch.com; Rs.6.72 lakh.
Am Autumn Blue
The Japanese atelier delivers a knockout with this gorgeous blue dial. Available on grandseikoboutique.in; Rs.9.50 lakh.
Colours of the Season
The perfect everyday watch from Omega comes with a festive coloured dial and a compact size. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs. 6.46 lakh.
Silver Surfer
Breitling makes amazing chronographs and the Ford Thunderbird is no different. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs.6.45 lakh.
Ther Big Hit
Tudor goes full vintage with this fantastic diver in a very 1960s 36mm case. Available on kapoorwatch.com; Rs. 3,30,800.
