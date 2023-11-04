On our covet list: Stylish watches for the festive season Watches with sleek finishes and alluring dials are what we’ve got our eyes on this week /fashion/shop/stylish-watches-breitling-longines-omega-panerai-bvlgari-tudor-grand-seiko-111699008892837.html 111699008892837 story

Serene Hues

A gorgeous-yet-rugged Panerai Luminor in 38mm? It doesn’t get better than this. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs.6,87,900.

Also read: Gifting guide for the self-care specialists

Longines Spirit Zulu Time

Fly the World

Longines’ fantastic Zulu Time gets a GMT upgrade. Available on ethoswatches.com.in; Rs. 4.11 lakh.

BVLGARI Octo Romo

Sleek Fun

Bvlgari has been wowing the watch world with its various Octo lines, including the Roma. Available on kapoorwatch.com; Rs.6.72 lakh.

Also read: Why we need to celebrate ‘super shoes’ more

Grand Seiko SLGA019

Am Autumn Blue

The Japanese atelier delivers a knockout with this gorgeous blue dial. Available on grandseikoboutique.in; Rs.9.50 lakh.

Omega Aqua Terra

Colours of the Season

The perfect everyday watch from Omega comes with a festive coloured dial and a compact size. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs. 6.46 lakh.

Breitling Top Time

Silver Surfer

Breitling makes amazing chronographs and the Ford Thunderbird is no different. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs.6.45 lakh.

Also read: Storytelling is important to promote traditional textiles, says Rina Singh

Tudor Black Bay 54

Ther Big Hit

Tudor goes full vintage with this fantastic diver in a very 1960s 36mm case. Available on kapoorwatch.com; Rs. 3,30,800.

Also read: Sportswear brands are eyeing chances in soccer's fashion moment