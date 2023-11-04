advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > On our covet list: Stylish watches for the festive season

On our covet list: Stylish watches for the festive season

Watches with sleek finishes and alluring dials are what we’ve got our eyes on this week

Panerai Luminor Due Pastello
Panerai Luminor Due Pastello
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.11.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

Serene Hues
A gorgeous-yet-rugged Panerai Luminor in 38mm? It doesn’t get better than this. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs.6,87,900. 

Also read: Gifting guide for the self-care specialists

Longines Spirit Zulu Time
Longines Spirit Zulu Time

Fly the World
Longines’ fantastic Zulu Time gets a GMT upgrade. Available on ethoswatches.com.in; Rs. 4.11 lakh. 

BVLGARI Octo Romo
BVLGARI Octo Romo

Sleek Fun
Bvlgari has been wowing the watch world with its various Octo lines, including the Roma. Available on kapoorwatch.com; Rs.6.72 lakh. 

Also read: Why we need to celebrate ‘super shoes’ more

Grand Seiko SLGA019
Grand Seiko SLGA019

Am Autumn Blue
The Japanese atelier delivers a knockout with this gorgeous blue dial. Available on grandseikoboutique.in; Rs.9.50 lakh. 

Omega Aqua Terra
Omega Aqua Terra

Colours of the Season
The perfect everyday watch from Omega comes with a festive coloured dial and a compact size. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs. 6.46 lakh. 

Breitling Top Time
Breitling Top Time

Silver Surfer
Breitling makes amazing chronographs and the Ford Thunderbird is no different. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs.6.45 lakh. 

Also read: Storytelling is important to promote traditional textiles, says Rina Singh

Tudor Black Bay 54
Tudor Black Bay 54

Ther Big Hit
Tudor goes full vintage with this fantastic diver in a very 1960s 36mm case. Available on kapoorwatch.com; Rs. 3,30,800.

Also read: Sportswear brands are eyeing chances in soccer's fashion moment

Next Story