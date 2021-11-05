Stylish travel gear for your winter wanderings

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects to help you travel in style

Love Unites Unisex Windbreaker

Button up

A lightweight, full-zip jacket, part of the Adidas Pride collection, with a classic design that includes side pockets and a stand-up collar.

Available on Adidas.co.in; ₹7,999

Métier Linen And Leather Water Bottle Holder

Water Colour

Signalling an understated luxury, this crafted-in-Italy water-bottle holder is made of linen, with a brown leather trim debossed with a subtle logo.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹27,527

Tumi Spruce Alpha Bravo Infantry Laptop Backpack

Tumi Time

This rugged and utilitarian backpack comes with a detachable travel kit, with details like a drawstring front and daisy chains boosting its multifunctionality.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹34,300

Black Canvas Leather Watch Roll

Watch out

Crafted in soft, flexible leather, this watch roll has four slots that can be used to store your watches, watch straps or other accessories safely on your travels.

Available on Theblackcanvas.in; ₹2,200

DailyObjects Travel Organiser

Give it a pass

A fun travel document organiser plus wallet in vegan leather that holds up to 10 cards and has a zippered cash and document pocket.

Available on DailyObjects.com; ₹1,149

