advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Stylish travel gear for your winter wanderings

Stylish travel gear for your winter wanderings

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects to help you travel in style 

With a durable water-repellent coating, this down-filled jacket is cut from a single piece of fabric and comes with three-dimensional shoulder construction for freedom of movement. Available on Uniqlo.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,990
With a durable water-repellent coating, this down-filled jacket is cut from a single piece of fabric and comes with three-dimensional shoulder construction for freedom of movement. Available on Uniqlo.com; 4,990

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 05.11.2021  |  12:14 PM IST

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects to help you travel in style

advertisement

advertisement

Love Unites Unisex Windbreaker

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Button up
Button up

A lightweight, full-zip jacket, part of the Adidas Pride collection, with a classic design that includes side pockets and a stand-up collar. 

Available on Adidas.co.in; 7,999

Also read: Luxury gadgets for wherever you go

Métier Linen And Leather Water Bottle Holder

Water Colour
Water Colour

Signalling an understated luxury, this crafted-in-Italy water-bottle holder is made of linen, with a brown leather trim debossed with a subtle logo. 

Available on Matchesfashion.com; 27,527

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Tumi Spruce Alpha Bravo Infantry Laptop Backpack 

Tumi Time
Tumi Time

This rugged and utilitarian backpack comes with a detachable travel kit, with details like a drawstring front and daisy chains boosting its multifunctionality. 

advertisement

advertisement

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; 34,300

Black Canvas Leather Watch Roll 

Watch out
Watch out

Crafted in soft, flexible leather, this watch roll has four slots that can be used to store your watches, watch straps or other accessories safely on your travels.

Available on Theblackcanvas.in; 2,200

DailyObjects Travel Organiser

Give it a pass
Give it a pass

A fun travel document organiser plus wallet in vegan leather that holds up to 10 cards and has a zippered cash and document pocket. 

Available on DailyObjects.com; 1,149

Also read: Diwali gifting guide: Luxury watches return to the classic

 

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    05.11.2021 | 12:14 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. A master craftsman reimagines bamboo
  2. Why James Bond's salary couldn't keep up with Michelin dining 
  3. What the Kerala adoption row says about gaps in the system
  4. Call My Agent Bollywood: Only 10 per cent of the original 
  5. Photos: On a Diwali food trail that surpasses borders 

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement