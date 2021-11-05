Stylish travel gear for your winter wanderings

A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects to help you travel in style
Love Unites Unisex Windbreaker
A lightweight, full-zip jacket, part of the Adidas Pride collection, with a classic design that includes side pockets and a stand-up collar.
Available on Adidas.co.in; ₹7,999
Also read: Luxury gadgets for wherever you go
Métier Linen And Leather Water Bottle Holder
Signalling an understated luxury, this crafted-in-Italy water-bottle holder is made of linen, with a brown leather trim debossed with a subtle logo.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹27,527
Tumi Spruce Alpha Bravo Infantry Laptop Backpack
This rugged and utilitarian backpack comes with a detachable travel kit, with details like a drawstring front and daisy chains boosting its multifunctionality.
Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹34,300
Black Canvas Leather Watch Roll
Crafted in soft, flexible leather, this watch roll has four slots that can be used to store your watches, watch straps or other accessories safely on your travels.
Available on Theblackcanvas.in; ₹2,200
DailyObjects Travel Organiser
A fun travel document organiser plus wallet in vegan leather that holds up to 10 cards and has a zippered cash and document pocket.
Available on DailyObjects.com; ₹1,149
Also read: Diwali gifting guide: Luxury watches return to the classic