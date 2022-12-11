Stylish outfits and accessories for your pets

Did you know cats sleep 12-16 hours a day? This bed with a cotton lining and polyester filling with removable cushions will be the perfect spot for your pet. Available on Thabisa.shop; ₹2,100
Curated Gifting Kit For Dogs
Want to surprise that friend with a new pooch? This set of handcrafted accessories, including a collar, leash, name tag, pin, bowtie and bracelet, will make for the perfect gift. Available on Amala.earth; ₹4,250
Desi Dawg T-shirt
Soft cotton-spandex T-shirt, comfortable and easy to wear, with a toggle at the neck for a secure fit, yet roomy enough not to hinder movement. Available on Headsupfortails.com; ₹1,099
Pink Ski Bunny Puffer Dog Coat
For your fashionable fur baby, this puffer coat has a removable hood with (faux) fur trim, zippered pockets, bottom toggle adjuster and leash hole. Available on RuffHouzin.com; $85.99 (around ₹7,050)
Hiputee Spinning Ball Toy
Furniture in shreds thanks to your kitty? This rotatable cat scratch ball will keep it engaged (and away from sofa legs) for hours. Available on Supertails.com; ₹3,599
Bistro Bird Feed
For your feathered friends, a simple lantern-shaped feeder with a conical ridged cover can be hung on a wall hook or a tree branch or placed on a ledge. Available on Earthgarden.in; ₹5,129
