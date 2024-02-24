advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Style cues from the Fall/Winter ’24 fashion weeks

Style cues from the Fall/Winter ’24 fashion weeks

From a rose-shaped handbag in pebble grain leather to a handmade gown with wispy feathers, a curation of items inspired by the recent Fall-Winter 2024 fashion weeks

Thom Browne Pebble Grain Rose Bag
Thom Browne Pebble Grain Rose Bag
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.02.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

A Rose is a Rose is a…
Celebrate flower power with this rose-shaped bag in black pebble grain leather with rounded top handle, leather stem, petals, and leaves. Available on thombrowne.com; Rs.7,16,291.

Also read: At London Fashion Week, clothes were playful, sexy and clever

'Violette’ Feather and Grosgrain-trimmed Silk-organza Gown by Huishan Zhang
'Violette’ Feather and Grosgrain-trimmed Silk-organza Gown by Huishan Zhang

In Fine Feather
Huishan Zhang gown handmade from silk-organza, decorated with wispy feathers to create dramatic volume and cinched at the waist with a sweet grosgrain bow. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.4,21,209.

S.S. Daley Giles Long Sleeve Shirt
S.S. Daley Giles Long Sleeve Shirt

Heart for Art
Get with the trend of tailored shirts sporting artsy prints in this long-sleeve shirt in fluid silk featuring a photographic print of a floral artwork. Available on ssdaley.com; Rs. 61,469. 

Also read: A shopping guide of objects that evoke spring 

‘Fiona’ Black Leather Dress from Altuzarra
‘Fiona’ Black Leather Dress from Altuzarra

It Girl Mode
Crafted from leather, the edgy “Fiona” maxi dress from Altuzarra has a deep V-neck with ruching and folds and a waist-cinching tie. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; Rs. 2,50,035.

 

Jacquemus La Veste Titolo Oversized Blazer
Jacquemus La Veste Titolo Oversized Blazer

Soft Power
The season is all about tailored suiting. Exude boss vibes in this oversized dark green blazer from Jacquemus. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.1,25,700.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week: Fendi offers chic utilitarian clothes  

Kapital Straight-Leg Appliquéd Patchwork Denim Short
Kapital Straight-Leg Appliquéd Patchwork Denim Short

Patch It On
Ace the patchwork denim style code in this pair of straight-leg denim shorts from label Kapital. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 2,23,488. 

Alaïa Crystal-embellished Patent Leather-trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Alaïa Crystal-embellished Patent Leather-trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Buckle Up!
Crafted from mesh, go glam with these Alaïa ballet flats covered in crystals. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 87,073.

Also read: Meet Katrina Kaif, the beauty entrepreneur

Next Story