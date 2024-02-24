Style cues from the Fall/Winter ’24 fashion weeks

A Rose is a Rose is a…
Celebrate flower power with this rose-shaped bag in black pebble grain leather with rounded top handle, leather stem, petals, and leaves. Available on thombrowne.com; Rs.7,16,291.
In Fine Feather
Huishan Zhang gown handmade from silk-organza, decorated with wispy feathers to create dramatic volume and cinched at the waist with a sweet grosgrain bow. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.4,21,209.
Heart for Art
Get with the trend of tailored shirts sporting artsy prints in this long-sleeve shirt in fluid silk featuring a photographic print of a floral artwork. Available on ssdaley.com; Rs. 61,469.
It Girl Mode
Crafted from leather, the edgy “Fiona” maxi dress from Altuzarra has a deep V-neck with ruching and folds and a waist-cinching tie. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; Rs. 2,50,035.
Soft Power
The season is all about tailored suiting. Exude boss vibes in this oversized dark green blazer from Jacquemus. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.1,25,700.
Patch It On
Ace the patchwork denim style code in this pair of straight-leg denim shorts from label Kapital. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 2,23,488.
Buckle Up!
Crafted from mesh, go glam with these Alaïa ballet flats covered in crystals. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 87,073.
