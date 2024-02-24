Style cues from the Fall/Winter ’24 fashion weeks From a rose-shaped handbag in pebble grain leather to a handmade gown with wispy feathers, a curation of items inspired by the recent Fall-Winter 2024 fashion weeks /fashion/shop/style-trends-source-fall-winter-2024-fashion-weeks-lfw-nyfw-111708702815947.html 111708702815947 story

A Rose is a Rose is a…

Celebrate flower power with this rose-shaped bag in black pebble grain leather with rounded top handle, leather stem, petals, and leaves. Available on thombrowne.com; Rs.7,16,291.

'Violette’ Feather and Grosgrain-trimmed Silk-organza Gown by Huishan Zhang

In Fine Feather

Huishan Zhang gown handmade from silk-organza, decorated with wispy feathers to create dramatic volume and cinched at the waist with a sweet grosgrain bow. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.4,21,209.

S.S. Daley Giles Long Sleeve Shirt

Heart for Art

Get with the trend of tailored shirts sporting artsy prints in this long-sleeve shirt in fluid silk featuring a photographic print of a floral artwork. Available on ssdaley.com; Rs. 61,469.

‘Fiona’ Black Leather Dress from Altuzarra

It Girl Mode

Crafted from leather, the edgy “Fiona” maxi dress from Altuzarra has a deep V-neck with ruching and folds and a waist-cinching tie. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; Rs. 2,50,035.

Jacquemus La Veste Titolo Oversized Blazer

Soft Power

The season is all about tailored suiting. Exude boss vibes in this oversized dark green blazer from Jacquemus. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.1,25,700.

Kapital Straight-Leg Appliquéd Patchwork Denim Short

Patch It On

Ace the patchwork denim style code in this pair of straight-leg denim shorts from label Kapital. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 2,23,488.

Alaïa Crystal-embellished Patent Leather-trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Buckle Up!

Crafted from mesh, go glam with these Alaïa ballet flats covered in crystals. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 87,073.

