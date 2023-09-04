advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 4 ways to celebrate the trending denimcore

4 ways to celebrate the trending denimcore

From jackets to trousers, add a streetwear vibe to your daily wardrobe while pushing fashion boundaries

Add a rugged charm to your outfit with statement jackets, like this one from VegNonVeg's Fall/Winter 2023 apparel collection, 'Project 23'. Available on www.vegnonveg.com
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
How about combining lace and denim? Take inspiration from these Dolce & Gabbana floral-lace denim shorts, Available on Farfetch.com; $1,395
Play it cool and chic with these Versace jeans. Available online; $1,016
Push fashion boundaries with this Diesel denim-lining embroidery-detail skirt. Available online; $700
