4 ways to celebrate the trending denimcore
From jackets to trousers, add a streetwear vibe to your daily wardrobe while pushing fashion boundaries
/fashion/shop/style-trends-fashion-streetwear-denim-111693823351850.html
111693823351850
story
Add a rugged charm to your outfit with statement jackets, like this one from VegNonVeg's Fall/Winter 2023 apparel collection, 'Project 23'. Available on www.vegnonveg.com
How about combining lace and denim? Take inspiration from these Dolce & Gabbana floral-lace denim shorts, Available on Farfetch.com; $1,395
Play it cool and chic with these Versace jeans. Available online; $1,016
Push fashion boundaries with this Diesel denim-lining embroidery-detail skirt. Available online; $700