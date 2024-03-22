A style guide where Holi is the mood

Cool Cat
Turn heads in this visor made in Italy in straw-effect style and trimmed with printed silk for a touch of glam. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.24,919.
Sheer Cheer
Semi-sheer coverup in tie-dye print with allover embellishments and ruffle trim. Available on neimanmarcus.com; Rs. 35,368.
Pattern of Joy
Chevron-print Afghan tunic paired with culottes by Aseem Kapoor. Available on ensembleindia.com; Rs. 44,500.
Flash Forward
Loafers from Giuseppe Zanotti crafted from patent-effect, multicolour-print synthetic fabric. Available on giuseppezanotti.com; Rs. 92,897.
Dancing Threads
Vegan leather moon bag overlaid with knotted raffia strands in five colours and free-falling keshi pearls. Available on elahe.in; Rs. 48,800.
Feast on Art
Pure brass platters etched and enamelled with colourful imagery from Rajasthani tantric art by designer Gunjan Gupta. Available on ikkis.in;
Rs. 8,750.
Go Splish Splash
Swirls of yellow tie-dye pattern add vibrancy to this short-sleeved black cotton polo shirt. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 55,921.
