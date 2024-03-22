A style guide where Holi is the mood A glamourous straw-style visor, a chevron-print Afghan kurta set and a vegan leather bag overlaid with multi-colour strands, the vibrant spirit of Holi inspires this week's style guide /fashion/shop/style-guide-happy-holi-colourful-fashion-111711081068651.html 111711081068651 story

Cool Cat

Turn heads in this visor made in Italy in straw-effect style and trimmed with printed silk for a touch of glam. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.24,919.

Ramy Brook ‘Ellis’ Embellished Tie-Dye Coverup

Sheer Cheer

Semi-sheer coverup in tie-dye print with allover embellishments and ruffle trim. Available on neimanmarcus.com; Rs. 35,368.

Multicoloured Afghan Kurta Set by Aseem Kapoor

Pattern of Joy

Chevron-print Afghan tunic paired with culottes by Aseem Kapoor. Available on ensembleindia.com; Rs. 44,500.

Giuseppe Zanotti Eflamm Multicolour-print Leather Loafers

Flash Forward

Loafers from Giuseppe Zanotti crafted from patent-effect, multicolour-print synthetic fabric. Available on giuseppezanotti.com; Rs. 92,897.

Outhouse Jewellery The Holiday Eclipse Bag

Dancing Threads

Vegan leather moon bag overlaid with knotted raffia strands in five colours and free-falling keshi pearls. Available on elahe.in; Rs. 48,800.

Thaali Platter Tantra by Gunjan Gupta

Feast on Art

Pure brass platters etched and enamelled with colourful imagery from Rajasthani tantric art by designer Gunjan Gupta. Available on ikkis.in;

Rs. 8,750.

Stain Shade Medusa Head Tie-Dye Cotton Polo Shirt

Go Splish Splash

Swirls of yellow tie-dye pattern add vibrancy to this short-sleeved black cotton polo shirt. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 55,921.

