advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > A style guide where Holi is the mood

A style guide where Holi is the mood

A glamourous straw-style visor, a chevron-print Afghan kurta set and a vegan leather bag overlaid with multi-colour strands, the vibrant spirit of Holi inspires this week's style guide

Versace Silk-trimmed Visor
Versace Silk-trimmed Visor
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.03.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

Cool Cat
Turn heads in this visor made in Italy in straw-effect style and trimmed with printed silk for a touch of glam. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.24,919. 

Also read: Your summer fashion shopping guide

Ramy Brook ‘Ellis’ Embellished Tie-Dye Coverup
Ramy Brook ‘Ellis’ Embellished Tie-Dye Coverup

Sheer Cheer
Semi-sheer coverup in tie-dye print with allover embellishments and ruffle trim. Available on neimanmarcus.com; Rs. 35,368. 

Multicoloured Afghan Kurta Set by Aseem Kapoor
Multicoloured Afghan Kurta Set by Aseem Kapoor

Pattern of Joy
Chevron-print Afghan tunic paired with culottes by Aseem Kapoor. Available on ensembleindia.com; Rs. 44,500. 

Also read: On sale: 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers

Giuseppe Zanotti Eflamm Multicolour-print Leather Loafers
Giuseppe Zanotti Eflamm Multicolour-print Leather Loafers

Flash Forward
Loafers from Giuseppe Zanotti crafted from patent-effect, multicolour-print synthetic fabric. Available on giuseppezanotti.com; Rs. 92,897.  

Outhouse Jewellery The Holiday Eclipse Bag
Outhouse Jewellery The Holiday Eclipse Bag

Dancing Threads
Vegan leather moon bag overlaid with knotted raffia strands in five colours and free-falling keshi pearls. Available on elahe.in; Rs. 48,800. 

Thaali Platter Tantra by Gunjan Gupta
Thaali Platter Tantra by Gunjan Gupta

Feast on Art
Pure brass platters etched and enamelled with colourful imagery from Rajasthani tantric art by designer Gunjan Gupta. Available on ikkis.in; 
Rs. 8,750. 

Stain Shade Medusa Head Tie-Dye Cotton Polo Shirt
Stain Shade Medusa Head Tie-Dye Cotton Polo Shirt

Go Splish Splash
Swirls of yellow tie-dye pattern add vibrancy to this short-sleeved black cotton polo shirt. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 55,921.

Also read: Lakme fashion week: Finding maximalism in minimalism

 

Next Story