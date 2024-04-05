Your style guide for the celebratory season An eye-catching spherical clutch, a sparkling orange sari, a flashy brooch and a pearl embroidered hair band, this festive season, embrace a ‘more is more’ mantra /fashion/shop/style-guide-celebratory-season-festive-fashion-valentino-tarun-tahiliani-akaaro-111712291319666.html 111712291319666 story

Glitter Ball

Valentino Garavani spherical clutch made from gold‑ and silver-tone metal, embellished with crystals, and featuring the signature “VLOGO” and chain strap. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 5,96,259.

Tarun Tahiliani Menswear Wine Phulkari Kurta Set

Pure Desi

Ooze easy charm in any celebration in this phulkari-inspired printed kurta and complementing salwar. Available on ensembleindia.com; Rs. 64,900.

Cosa Nostraa Black Tone Mystic Red Pearl Brooch

Extra Element

Stay on trend by adding this brass brooch in antique gold colour inlaid with stones to your festive look. Available on cosanostraa.com; Rs. 8,625.

Akaaro Handwoven Liquid Molten Orange Textured Saree

Gold Spot

Sparkle in festive gatherings in this Akaaro sari handwoven in fine silk and zari. Available on akaaro.com; Rs. 42,000.

Rajiramniq Bright Green Side Kali Hand Embroidered Kurta Set

Mint Sorbet

Bright green silk kurta with hand embroidery on side kali and sleeves, paired with nude pink hand embroidered palazzo and a dreamy blue hand embroidered organza dupatta with tassel detailing.

Fooljhadi Gol Pearl Hair Band

Head-Turner

Crown your festive look with this pearl-embroidered hairband handcrafted with metal tikki, dapka and resham work from Fooljhadi. Available on ogaan.com;

Rs. 5,000.

Tamara Pedestal

High Serve

A round-topped pedestal inspired by the lotus and crafted from hand-beaten brass with silver-plating. Available on goodearth.in; Rs. 8,500.

