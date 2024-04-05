Your style guide for the celebratory season

Glitter Ball
Valentino Garavani spherical clutch made from gold‑ and silver-tone metal, embellished with crystals, and featuring the signature “VLOGO” and chain strap. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 5,96,259.
Pure Desi
Ooze easy charm in any celebration in this phulkari-inspired printed kurta and complementing salwar. Available on ensembleindia.com; Rs. 64,900.
Extra Element
Stay on trend by adding this brass brooch in antique gold colour inlaid with stones to your festive look. Available on cosanostraa.com; Rs. 8,625.
Gold Spot
Sparkle in festive gatherings in this Akaaro sari handwoven in fine silk and zari. Available on akaaro.com; Rs. 42,000.
Mint Sorbet
Bright green silk kurta with hand embroidery on side kali and sleeves, paired with nude pink hand embroidered palazzo and a dreamy blue hand embroidered organza dupatta with tassel detailing.
Head-Turner
Crown your festive look with this pearl-embroidered hairband handcrafted with metal tikki, dapka and resham work from Fooljhadi. Available on ogaan.com;
Rs. 5,000.
High Serve
A round-topped pedestal inspired by the lotus and crafted from hand-beaten brass with silver-plating. Available on goodearth.in; Rs. 8,500.
