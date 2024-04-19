A style curation infused with the many moods of mango

‘Aam’ply Chic
Chic flats with pointed toes in a shade reminiscent of raw mangoes from Aquazzura. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 53,073.
Hello Yellow
Mango-colour silk sari with all over springbud print and embroidered border paired with a raw silk blouse. Available on houseofmasaba.com; Rs.21,000.
Rare Bear
A 70cm-tall limited edition Be@rbrick collectible sporting a swirling paisley print in multi-colour hues. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 1,05,155.
Paisley Pop
A hot pink cropped jacket and palazzo set with paisley print from label Saksha & Kinni. Available on elahe.in; Rs. 25,000.
Arm Candy
The Coperni Swipe shoulder bag crafted from glass in a bright, transparent yellow hue. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 1,35,605.
Plant Base
Brass earrings from Surmeyi crafted with subtle three-dimensionality to evoke the sweet nostalgia of the king of fruits. Available on surmeyi.com;Rs.11,800.
That ’70s Look
Raw denim jeans crafted in organic cotton featuring an all-over fluid paisley print. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 54,337.
Artistree
A set of four dinner plates adorned with motifs of majestic elephants and verdant groves of palm, banana and mango trees – accented in 24 carat gold, evoking the romance of magical river Periyar in Kerala. Available on goodearth.in; Rs. 14,000.
