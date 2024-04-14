advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Style cues for a party by the pool

Style cues for a party by the pool

Chill by the pool in style with this compendium of pretty objects that includes sunglasses from a limited edition capsule, a retro swimsuit, comfy sliders and more

Dune Homes Frosted & Textured Tall Glasses
Dune Homes Frosted & Textured Tall Glasses
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.04.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

Summer Slaker
Elevate your party with this set of four frosted and textured tall glasses from Dune Homes. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs.1,680. 

Also read: Why Kolkata is a big pull for the beauty market

The Infinity Cyber Run in Revo Red
The Infinity Cyber Run in Revo Red

Cyber Cat
Maroon cat-eye glasses handcrafted in Italian acetate from the Outhouse x John Jacobs limited edition capsule. Available on outhouse-jewellery.com; Rs.10,500. 

Dolce&Gabbana Ruched Floral print Halterneck Swimsuit
Dolce&Gabbana Ruched Floral print Halterneck Swimsuit

Retro Haute
1960s-inspired swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline, halter tie-ups and a ruched waistline. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.1,00,618.

Also read: What does the change of guard at fashion houses mean? 

Shivan & Narresh Surocco Crew-neck ResorTee
Shivan & Narresh Surocco Crew-neck ResorTee

Vacay Core
Make a striking vacation statement in this “resortee” that comes in a relaxed fit. Available on shivanandnarresh.com; Rs. 19,950.  

Judith Leiber Martini Crystal-embellished Clutch
Judith Leiber Martini Crystal-embellished Clutch

Party Starter
Silver-tone clutch sculpted like a dirty martini and illuminated by hand-applied crystals that depict a full glass garnished with extra olives. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 6,09,899. 

Ulla Johnson ‘Gallia’ Printed Cotton-blend Voile Mini Dress
Ulla Johnson ‘Gallia’ Printed Cotton-blend Voile Mini Dress

Green Dream
“Gallia” dress in a loose, gathered silhouette featuring a scattered flowers - and- polka-dots print. Cut from airy cotton-blend voile, wear it as a swimsuit coverup. Available on net-a-porter. com; Rs. 49,352. 

Also read: How to spring clean your closet

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Sliders
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Sliders

Foot Cushion 
Bright red and grape purple-hued open toe sliders with lightweight air bubble soles. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 23,516.

Fairbanks Mocha Men's Panama Hat
Fairbanks Mocha Men's Panama Hat

By the Brim
Mocha-coloured Panama hat handcrafted from 100% Ecuadorian toquilla straw. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 83,150. 

Also read: Manish Arora: The mad genius of Indian fashion

Next Story