Style cues for a party by the pool Chill by the pool in style with this compendium of pretty objects that includes sunglasses from a limited edition capsule, a retro swimsuit, comfy sliders and more /fashion/shop/style-cues-swimming-pool-party-summer-fashion-outhouse-john-jacobs-111712988063962.html 111712988063962 story

Summer Slaker

Elevate your party with this set of four frosted and textured tall glasses from Dune Homes. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs.1,680.

The Infinity Cyber Run in Revo Red

Cyber Cat

Maroon cat-eye glasses handcrafted in Italian acetate from the Outhouse x John Jacobs limited edition capsule. Available on outhouse-jewellery.com; Rs.10,500.

Dolce&Gabbana Ruched Floral print Halterneck Swimsuit

Retro Haute

1960s-inspired swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline, halter tie-ups and a ruched waistline. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.1,00,618.

Shivan & Narresh Surocco Crew-neck ResorTee

Vacay Core

Make a striking vacation statement in this “resortee” that comes in a relaxed fit. Available on shivanandnarresh.com; Rs. 19,950.

Judith Leiber Martini Crystal-embellished Clutch

Party Starter

Silver-tone clutch sculpted like a dirty martini and illuminated by hand-applied crystals that depict a full glass garnished with extra olives. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 6,09,899.

Ulla Johnson ‘Gallia’ Printed Cotton-blend Voile Mini Dress

Green Dream

“Gallia” dress in a loose, gathered silhouette featuring a scattered flowers - and- polka-dots print. Cut from airy cotton-blend voile, wear it as a swimsuit coverup. Available on net-a-porter. com; Rs. 49,352.

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Sliders

Foot Cushion

Bright red and grape purple-hued open toe sliders with lightweight air bubble soles. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 23,516.

Fairbanks Mocha Men's Panama Hat

By the Brim

Mocha-coloured Panama hat handcrafted from 100% Ecuadorian toquilla straw. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 83,150.

