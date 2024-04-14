Style cues for a party by the pool

Summer Slaker
Elevate your party with this set of four frosted and textured tall glasses from Dune Homes. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs.1,680.
Cyber Cat
Maroon cat-eye glasses handcrafted in Italian acetate from the Outhouse x John Jacobs limited edition capsule. Available on outhouse-jewellery.com; Rs.10,500.
Retro Haute
1960s-inspired swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline, halter tie-ups and a ruched waistline. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.1,00,618.
Vacay Core
Make a striking vacation statement in this “resortee” that comes in a relaxed fit. Available on shivanandnarresh.com; Rs. 19,950.
Party Starter
Silver-tone clutch sculpted like a dirty martini and illuminated by hand-applied crystals that depict a full glass garnished with extra olives. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 6,09,899.
Green Dream
“Gallia” dress in a loose, gathered silhouette featuring a scattered flowers - and- polka-dots print. Cut from airy cotton-blend voile, wear it as a swimsuit coverup. Available on net-a-porter. com; Rs. 49,352.
Foot Cushion
Bright red and grape purple-hued open toe sliders with lightweight air bubble soles. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 23,516.
By the Brim
Mocha-coloured Panama hat handcrafted from 100% Ecuadorian toquilla straw. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 83,150.
