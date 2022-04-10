advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Step into summer with these deliciously cool platform shoes  

Step into summer with these deliciously cool platform shoes

Chunky, sorbet-coloured shoes for that breezy style  

Ziva Indigo Denim Mega Platform Heels: Handmade cotton-blend indigo denim shoes; Available on Madish.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 2149 
Melissa Essential Classy Platform: Delicate and feminine sandals with a square toe and thin straps. Available on Nykaafashion.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 6,499
Chuck Taylor All Star Extra High Platform: An ultra-elevated 10mm taller platform than the brand's standard design, giving you even more height with diagonal bars to the midsole. Available on Vegnonveg.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 4,999
Steve Madden Acoustic Platform: Beautifully crafted dual-tone platforms with a stylish chunky strap. Available on Stevemadden.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,399.00
Saint Elena Multi Leather Handcrafted Strappy Block Heels: From Italian footwear brand SaintG, pure leather block heels in a rainbow of sorbet shades. Available on SaintG.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,500.00
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    10.04.2022 | 12:06 PM IST

