Step into summer with these deliciously cool platform shoes

Ziva Indigo Denim Mega Platform Heels: Handmade cotton-blend indigo denim shoes; Available on Madish.in; ₹ 2149
Melissa Essential Classy Platform: Delicate and feminine sandals with a square toe and thin straps. Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹ 6,499
Chuck Taylor All Star Extra High Platform: An ultra-elevated 10mm taller platform than the brand's standard design, giving you even more height with diagonal bars to the midsole. Available on Vegnonveg.com; ₹ 4,999
Steve Madden Acoustic Platform: Beautifully crafted dual-tone platforms with a stylish chunky strap. Available on Stevemadden.in; ₹5,399.00
Saint Elena Multi Leather Handcrafted Strappy Block Heels: From Italian footwear brand SaintG, pure leather block heels in a rainbow of sorbet shades. Available on SaintG.in; ₹9,500.00
