Stealth wealth, or how to dress like Siobhan Roy

Stealth wealth is all about a neutral colour palette, natural materials, no logos and zero bling. It's also just a little frumpy, and definitely not trying too hard. Think Gwyneth Paltrow and Siobhan Roy from Succession.
Valmar Bermuda Shorts
Knee-length, high-waisted Bermuda shorts from celeb-favourite Italian casualwear brand Loro Piana.
Available on ii.loropiana.com; around ₹90,000
Oversize Linen Blend Blazer
Relaxed polish defines this longline blazer in a lightweight linen blend from Nordstrom’s sustainable in-house brand Open Edit.
Available on Nordstrom.com; around ₹ 7,000
Nésara Bucket Bag
Corded ivory bucket bag in faux leather with corded handle detail from AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi, known for a minimalist approach to design and attention to craftsmanship.
Available on Ampm.in; ₹ 12,950
Odina 65 Suede Platform Sandals
The retro silhouette of Chloé’s chunky beige suede Odina platforms is inspired by a design sketched by creative director Gabriella Hearst when she was just 17.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹70,000
Yellow Sapphire & Diamond Bracelet
No flashy logos, please. Indian jewellery designer du jour Ananya Malhotra’s creations, seen on Dua Lipa, Emily Blunt and Nicki Minaj, are always understated and elegant.
Available on Net-a-Porter.com; around ₹ 3 lakh