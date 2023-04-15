Stealth wealth, or how to dress like Siobhan Roy Stealth wealth is all about a neutral colour palette, natural materials, no logos and zero bling. Think Gwyneth Paltrow and Shiv Roy from Succession /fashion/shop/stealth-wealth-or-how-to-dress-like-siobhan-roy-111681555927417.html 111681555927417 story

Moss Ribbed Silk Maxi Skirt: A favourite of celebrities like Paltrow, The Row’s everyday classics, such as this ribbed maxi skirt, are both comfortable and elegant. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹ 2.13 lakh

Stealth wealth is all about a neutral colour palette, natural materials, no logos and zero bling. It's also just a little frumpy, and definitely not trying too hard. Think Gwyneth Paltrow and Siobhan Roy from Succession.

Valmar Bermuda Shorts

Short work

Knee-length, high-waisted Bermuda shorts from celeb-favourite Italian casualwear brand Loro Piana.

Available on ii.loropiana.com; around ₹90,000

Oversize Linen Blend Blazer

Open and shut

Relaxed polish defines this longline blazer in a lightweight linen blend from Nordstrom’s sustainable in-house brand Open Edit.

Available on Nordstrom.com; around ₹ 7,000

Nésara Bucket Bag

Baggage check

Corded ivory bucket bag in faux leather with corded handle detail from AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi, known for a minimalist approach to design and attention to craftsmanship.

Available on Ampm.in; ₹ 12,950

Odina 65 Suede Platform Sandals

Retro roll

The retro silhouette of Chloé’s chunky beige suede Odina platforms is inspired by a design sketched by creative director Gabriella Hearst when she was just 17.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹70,000

Yellow Sapphire & Diamond Bracelet

Wrist assured

No flashy logos, please. Indian jewellery designer du jour Ananya Malhotra’s creations, seen on Dua Lipa, Emily Blunt and Nicki Minaj, are always understated and elegant.

Available on Net-a-Porter.com; around ₹ 3 lakh