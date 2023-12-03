A compendium of stylish winter essentials

Turn Up the Heat
This shawl collar jumper from Phoebe Philo made from charcoal washed English rib extra-fine merino and yak wool is designed for a roomy fit. Available on phoebephilo.com; Rs.1,58,768.
Grand Enough
Look classy in this maroon pashmina shawl embellished with intricate resham and silver tilla embroidery. Available on taroob.in; Rs.80,000.
Let’s Beanie Up
Top your winter look with this blue and white cotton beanie featuring a pompom detail. Available on milanstyle.com; Rs.13,090.
Coat Unquote
Part of a special Zara X Harry Lambert collection, this brown coat with a hood features contrast faux shearling lining. Available on zara.com; Rs. 23,990.
Dig Your Feet In
Winter slides lined and trimmed with faux fur and jacquard upper with La DoubleJ's signature papyrus pattern. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 88,870.
Maximum Warmth
Give your ears a warm hug with these pink-hued earmuffs made from a soft blend of alpaca, wool and silk. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.13,261.
