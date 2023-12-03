advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A compendium of stylish winter essentials

A compendium of stylish winter essentials

From a roomy jumper to an intricately hand-embroidered shawl and a pair of plush slides, take your cues from the list to stay stylishly cosy

Shawl Collar Jumper from Phoebe Philo
Shawl Collar Jumper from Phoebe Philo
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.12.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

Turn Up the Heat 
This shawl collar jumper from Phoebe Philo made from charcoal washed English rib extra-fine merino and yak wool is designed for a roomy fit. Available on phoebephilo.com; Rs.1,58,768.

Pure pashmina resham and tilla shawl from Taroob
Pure pashmina resham and tilla shawl from Taroob

Grand Enough
Look classy in this maroon pashmina shawl embellished with intricate resham and silver tilla embroidery. Available on taroob.in; Rs.80,000. 

Supreme x WTAPS knitted beanie
Supreme x WTAPS knitted beanie

Let’s Beanie Up
Top your winter look with this blue and white cotton beanie featuring a pompom detail. Available on milanstyle.com; Rs.13,090.

Toggle coat X Harry Lambert
Toggle coat X Harry Lambert

Coat Unquote
Part of a special Zara X Harry Lambert collection, this brown coat with a hood features contrast faux shearling lining. Available on zara.com; Rs. 23,990.

 

La DoubleJ winter jacquard slides
La DoubleJ winter jacquard slides

Dig Your Feet In
Winter slides lined and trimmed with faux fur and jacquard upper with La DoubleJ's signature papyrus pattern. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 88,870.

 

Max Mara alpaca, wool and silk Teddy earmuffs
Max Mara alpaca, wool and silk Teddy earmuffs

Maximum Warmth
Give your ears a warm hug with these pink-hued earmuffs made from a soft blend of alpaca, wool and silk. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.13,261.

