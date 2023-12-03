A compendium of stylish winter essentials From a roomy jumper to an intricately hand-embroidered shawl and a pair of plush slides, take your cues from the list to stay stylishly cosy /fashion/shop/source-stylish-winter-essentials-shawl-jumper-beanie-earmuffs-toggle-coat-slides-111701552569673.html 111701552569673 story

Turn Up the Heat

This shawl collar jumper from Phoebe Philo made from charcoal washed English rib extra-fine merino and yak wool is designed for a roomy fit. Available on phoebephilo.com; Rs.1,58,768.

Pure pashmina resham and tilla shawl from Taroob

Grand Enough

Look classy in this maroon pashmina shawl embellished with intricate resham and silver tilla embroidery. Available on taroob.in; Rs.80,000.

Supreme x WTAPS knitted beanie

Let’s Beanie Up

Top your winter look with this blue and white cotton beanie featuring a pompom detail. Available on milanstyle.com; Rs.13,090.

Toggle coat X Harry Lambert

Coat Unquote

Part of a special Zara X Harry Lambert collection, this brown coat with a hood features contrast faux shearling lining. Available on zara.com; Rs. 23,990.

La DoubleJ winter jacquard slides

Dig Your Feet In

Winter slides lined and trimmed with faux fur and jacquard upper with La DoubleJ's signature papyrus pattern. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 88,870.

Max Mara alpaca, wool and silk Teddy earmuffs

Maximum Warmth

Give your ears a warm hug with these pink-hued earmuffs made from a soft blend of alpaca, wool and silk. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.13,261.

