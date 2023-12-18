Style cues for Pantone's 2024 colour of the year Our compendium of stylish objects in hues of Peach Fuzz will show you how to wear the ‘It’ colour of the new year /fashion/shop/source-pantone-2024-colour-of-the-year-peach-fuzz-style-cues-111702868110691.html 111702868110691 story

Glide like a Star

Amina Muaddi silky satin mules with crystal embellishments. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 62,210.

Laminated Cotton Lace Gold Dress

Peach Perfect

Be red carpet ready in this Virginie Viard design for Chanel’s 2023/24 cruise collection. Available on chanel.com; Rs. 9,78,100.

Tag Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon Edition

Fierce like a Dragon

Heralding the year of the dragon, this Tag Heuer Carrera 18-carat rose gold model shines with its warm-toned dial and an engraved dragon making a striking appearance on the sapphire crystal case back. Available on tagheuer.com; Rs. 27,17,590.

Louis Vuitton Cotton Hooded Blouson

Wear the World

Thick cotton canvas blouson in warm seasonal tones featuring the LV Mappamundi signature motif with a pixelated effect. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; Rs.3,15,000.

Peach & Yellow Kutch Printed Potli

A Bird in Hand

A statement clutch in satin canvas with intricate print and an embroidered bird charm from The Garnish Company. Available on ogaan.com; Rs.12,050.

Peach Cape Coat Silk Brocade

Wrapped in Luxury

Wrap yourself in this peach cape jacket made of silk brocade featuring a rainforest print all over. Available on suketdhir.com; Rs. 42,650.

Klara Earrings in Peach

Crystal Gazing

Have all eyes on you in this pretty pair of danglers featuring glass crystals set in brass with vegan leather backing. Available on deepagurnani.com; Rs.10,500.

Mikado Flamenco Bracelet

Moon Over It

This bracelet in 18-carat rose gold from the house of Tamara Comolli features 46 moonstones in pastel hues. Available on bucherer.com; Price on request.

