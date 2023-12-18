Style cues for Pantone's 2024 colour of the year

Glide like a Star
Amina Muaddi silky satin mules with crystal embellishments. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 62,210.
Peach Perfect
Be red carpet ready in this Virginie Viard design for Chanel’s 2023/24 cruise collection. Available on chanel.com; Rs. 9,78,100.
Fierce like a Dragon
Heralding the year of the dragon, this Tag Heuer Carrera 18-carat rose gold model shines with its warm-toned dial and an engraved dragon making a striking appearance on the sapphire crystal case back. Available on tagheuer.com; Rs. 27,17,590.
Wear the World
Thick cotton canvas blouson in warm seasonal tones featuring the LV Mappamundi signature motif with a pixelated effect. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; Rs.3,15,000.
A Bird in Hand
A statement clutch in satin canvas with intricate print and an embroidered bird charm from The Garnish Company. Available on ogaan.com; Rs.12,050.
Wrapped in Luxury
Wrap yourself in this peach cape jacket made of silk brocade featuring a rainforest print all over. Available on suketdhir.com; Rs. 42,650.
Crystal Gazing
Have all eyes on you in this pretty pair of danglers featuring glass crystals set in brass with vegan leather backing. Available on deepagurnani.com; Rs.10,500.
Moon Over It
This bracelet in 18-carat rose gold from the house of Tamara Comolli features 46 moonstones in pastel hues. Available on bucherer.com; Price on request.
