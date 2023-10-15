advertisement

Source: A compendium of bold and beautiful objects

Source: A compendium of bold and beautiful objects

Sheer fashion, interesting lighting arrangements, new drops and more in this week's covet list

Diesel x Tom Of Finland Foundation Top: Semi-sheer tee from Diesel’s collab with Tom of Finland, which supports LGBTQ+ erotic arts communities. Available on Farfetch.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,000
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2023  |  12:16 PM IST

Sheer fashion, interesting lighting arrangements, new drops and more in this week's covet list:

Cropped Jacket And Skirt Set

Goth chic
Shawl-collared cropped jacket with bead appliqué embroidery paired with a layered tulle skirt, both from Mini Sondhi.

Available on Azafashions.com; 30,999

‘Atri’ Dome Danglers

Under the dome
Crafted in 925 silver, earrings from Dvibhumi that draw inspiration from domes in Islamic and Renaissance architecture.

Available on Dvibhumi.com; 23,700

Patos Flats

Flat earth
Patent leather flats from Tory Burch’s fresh season, with a gold-tone sculptural disc and red insoles.

Available on Shopbop.com; around 27,000

Brass 6-Branched Candle Holder

Let there be light
Iconic Swedish designer Josef Frank’s modern candelabra design comes to life in this branching candle holder from Svenskt Tenn.

Available on Svenskttenn.com; around 41,000

Cove Tweed Crop Jacket

Time for lime
Puffy elbow-length sleeves frame a cropped tweed jacket in an almost fluorescent shade of lime from L’agence.

Available on Nordstrom.com; around 30,000

H II H Cushion

Look book
Digital print cushion cover on cotton-blend fabric from Indian décor brand H II H.

Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 1,600

 

