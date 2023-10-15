Source: A compendium of bold and beautiful objects

Sheer fashion, interesting lighting arrangements, new drops and more in this week's covet list:
Shawl-collared cropped jacket with bead appliqué embroidery paired with a layered tulle skirt, both from Mini Sondhi.
Available on Azafashions.com; ₹30,999
Crafted in 925 silver, earrings from Dvibhumi that draw inspiration from domes in Islamic and Renaissance architecture.
Available on Dvibhumi.com; ₹23,700
Patent leather flats from Tory Burch’s fresh season, with a gold-tone sculptural disc and red insoles.
Available on Shopbop.com; around ₹27,000
Iconic Swedish designer Josef Frank’s modern candelabra design comes to life in this branching candle holder from Svenskt Tenn.
Available on Svenskttenn.com; around ₹41,000
Puffy elbow-length sleeves frame a cropped tweed jacket in an almost fluorescent shade of lime from L’agence.
Available on Nordstrom.com; around ₹30,000
Digital print cushion cover on cotton-blend fabric from Indian décor brand H II H.
Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹1,600