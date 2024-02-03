A compendium of stylish objects wrapped with a bow From a diamond ring from the House of Graff to a draped mini skirt from Alexander McQueen, here's a curation of stylish objects adorned with the trend of the moment: the bow /fashion/shop/source-fashion-style-cues-bow-trend-alexander-mcqueen-graff-diamonds-111706935714581.html 111706935714581 story

Glitterbug

Metal gold-tone clutch moulded by an in-house sculptor and custom decorated with an array of light-catching crystals. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.4,97,791.

Alexander McQueen Women’s Knotted Drape Mini Skirt in Black.

Knot Theory

Black soft leather mini skirt featuring a high waist and a twisted knotted bow ending in a drape. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; Rs. 4,64,704.

Tilda’s Bow Double Knot Diamond Ring

Grand Muse

A fresh expression of the classic bow motif from the House of Graff, the ring in white gold features round and baguette-cut diamonds. Available on graff.com; Rs. 34,87,728.

Red Bow Blouse Ruffle Sari

Go Big&Bold

Make a loud statement in this layered red ruffle georgette sari with an organza bow-tie blouse embroidered with pearl and mirror work by Bhumika Sharma. Available on ogaan.com; Rs.42,000.

Mach & Mach Le Cadeau 65 Slingback Pumps

Double Dose

Put your best foot forward in these satin slingback pumps with double-bow detailing lined with crystals and 65mm heels. Available on mytheresa.com;

Rs. 64,790.

Emporio Armani Bow-collar Satin Shirt

Top Note

Men’s auburn brown shirt with satin finish featuring pussy-bow fastening, curved hem and buttoned cuffs. Available on farfetch.com; Rs.38,525.

Manish Moment – Turquoise Bow Tie Brooch

Pin-up Model

Andrew Logan bow tie pin brooch featuring 15 pieces of turquoise mirror glass laid over turquoise resin and a pale blue bead decorated with a gold vehicle image. The edges of the resin are embellished with variegated silver and turquoise glitter to create extra shimmer. Artist and sculptor Logan made this distinctive bowtie in 2018 for a fashion show by Indian designer Manish Arora. Available on shop.andrewgan.com; Rs. 30,000.

