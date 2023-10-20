On our covet list: From the runways of the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Spill the Tea
Just like the delightfully original fashion showcase that Péro’s Aneeth Arora put up at the fashion week, throw a whimsical tea party with this porcelain teacup set from Fornasetti. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 33,717.
Quirky Prints
From the infinity symbol to typography and emojis, menswear at the Lakmé Fashion Week featured quirky motifs on shirts, tees and long coats. Just like this white, Ramie-blend shirt with camp collar and embroidery from COMMAS. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 60,710.
Duck Tales
This Mandarin duck-inspired puffer polyester bag with chunky chain holder and cross-body strap was an instant hit at the Shivan and Narresh show. Make a beeline for it right away. Available on shivanandnarresh.com; Rs. 36,950.
Floral Glory
From Péro to Gauri and Nainika and Varun Bahl, flowers were a recurring motif at the fashion week. Add boho vibes to your wardrobe with this colourful front open cape with floral prints by Payal Jain. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs. 18,000.
Bold Bling
There were collections that had gold as a dominant colour. If sporting a blingy jacket or shirt feels a bit much, make a cheeky statement by adorning your bag with these 14-carat gold-plated farfalles bag straps from Panache. Available on panachebklyn.com; around Rs.24,570.
Colour-doscope
Among collections of whites, creams and muted shades, a few lines by labels like Guapa and Shivan and Narresh stood out for their eye-popping colours. Make a splash in this shift dress from Pucci where archival Onde and Goccia prints fuse like a kaleidoscope. Available on lyst.com; Rs. 94,116.
Head Strong
Accessories with flower appliqués lent a sense of school-girl charm to some collections on the ramp. Add a dainty touch to your overall look with the Agnes headband that’s covered in blue nappa leather and features decorative handmade camellias from Lock & Co Hatters in London. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 75,498.
