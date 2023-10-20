On our covet list: From the runways of the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI A compendium of stylish objects inspired by fun trends from the recent fashion week held in Delhi /fashion/shop/source-covet-list-lakme-india-fashion-week-fdci-fun-trends-111697737775214.html 111697737775214 story

Spill the Tea

Just like the delightfully original fashion showcase that Péro’s Aneeth Arora put up at the fashion week, throw a whimsical tea party with this porcelain teacup set from Fornasetti. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 33,717.

Graphic embroidered short sleeve shirt from COMMAS

Quirky Prints

From the infinity symbol to typography and emojis, menswear at the Lakmé Fashion Week featured quirky motifs on shirts, tees and long coats. Just like this white, Ramie-blend shirt with camp collar and embroidery from COMMAS. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 60,710.

Zoolostamp Olly Bag from Shivan and Narresh

Duck Tales

This Mandarin duck-inspired puffer polyester bag with chunky chain holder and cross-body strap was an instant hit at the Shivan and Narresh show. Make a beeline for it right away. Available on shivanandnarresh.com; Rs. 36,950.

Multi-coloured cotton cape by Payal Jain

Floral Glory

From Péro to Gauri and Nainika and Varun Bahl, flowers were a recurring motif at the fashion week. Add boho vibes to your wardrobe with this colourful front open cape with floral prints by Payal Jain. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; Rs. 18,000.

Mangia Pasta bag straps from Panache

Bold Bling

There were collections that had gold as a dominant colour. If sporting a blingy jacket or shirt feels a bit much, make a cheeky statement by adorning your bag with these 14-carat gold-plated farfalles bag straps from Panache. Available on panachebklyn.com; around Rs.24,570.

Pucci Onde Goccia-Print mini dress

Colour-doscope

Among collections of whites, creams and muted shades, a few lines by labels like Guapa and Shivan and Narresh stood out for their eye-popping colours. Make a splash in this shift dress from Pucci where archival Onde and Goccia prints fuse like a kaleidoscope. Available on lyst.com; Rs. 94,116.

Agnes headband from Lock & Co Hatters, London

Head Strong

Accessories with flower appliqués lent a sense of school-girl charm to some collections on the ramp. Add a dainty touch to your overall look with the Agnes headband that’s covered in blue nappa leather and features decorative handmade camellias from Lock & Co Hatters in London. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 75,498.

